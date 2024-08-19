Assemblymember Alex Lee Explains CA Legislative Progressive Caucus Rejection of Proposed Proposition 36  

SACRAMENTO, CA — Assemblymember Alex Lee last week explained why the California Legislative Progressive Cause opposes Proposition 36 after the caucus called the measure “draconian.”

Even though the California Legislative Analyst’s Office said Proposition 36…changes state law so that certain adult offenders who use or possess illegal drugs would receive drug treatment and supervision in the community, rather than being sent to prison or jail or supervised in the community, generally without drug treatment,” Lee (D-Fremont) said progressives consider the measure a mistake.

As to the reason why the “draconian” Proposition 36 was opposed, the caucus statement charges the measure would, “divert hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars away from resources for education, jobs, and social services – proven solutions to making everyone safer and prosperous. Wasting more money on regressive punishment instead of evidence-based policy to improve every Californian’s life is immoral and ineffective.”

The statement published by Assemblymember Lee’s office describes the Progressive Caucus as a 30-member group that ultimately aims to promote inclusive policies for Californians, and notes why progressives oppose the measure.

“(G)uided by the vision to support inclusive and resilient communities for all Californians (the caucus) brings together legislators with the goal of advancing policies that embody the progressive values of promoting greater opportunity, security, and justice for everyone,” the statement reads.

Author Perla Chavez Perla Chavez is a first-generation college student that has obtained a paralegal certificate from the UCLA Extension Paralegal Program. Her academic journey includes a major in Political Science with a focus on race, ethnicity, and politics at UCLA. Perla has actively contributed to social justice advocacy through internships with CHIRLA and the NAACP. Driven by her passion to recognize inequalities and advocate for the rights of others, Perla aspires to become an immigration lawyer. Apart from her dedication to academics and the legal field, she finds fulfillment in being a volunteer for the city of California City, spending quality time with family, and expressing creativity through painting.

