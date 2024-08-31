My View: Measure Q Is a Sideshow

Davis, CA – I have already opined recently that housing rather than the city’s fiscal situation is the most important threat facing the city of Davis.

That is because the lack of housing—as I argued in that August 20 piece—is going to dwarf the impact of any revenue measure.

Measure Q will plug a temporary hole in the budget, but at the end of the day, it is really a temporary fix or a band-aid. So as far as I am concerned—take it or leave it.

I know a number of folks who are angry at the city, but not wanting to punish the city this way. I know others who want to send a message—a notion that, while understandable, I’m skeptical of. (Did the council really learn anything when their parcel tax and three innovation center measures went down? I don’t think so).

The sales tax is a symptom of a much larger problem anyway—the failure of the city council AND the community to plan.

We see that failure not only in our housing problems, but also in our revenue problems.

For me the most telling data point is the expected revenue from the sales tax. In Davis, we are expecting about $11 million from the tax increase. In West Sacramento, where they have an identical measure on the ballot, the one percent increase in sales tax will generate nearly twice that at $20 million.

That should be one gigantic wakeup call for the community, the council, and a point that the opposition to the tax should be driving home.

The point here is that the city of Davis just doesn’t have enough retail. We have been pointing this out for a decade (see the article from 2016 that generated 257 comments—Davis Lags in Per Capita Retail Sales).

The point I would make with respect to this current election is that this sales tax increase is really not a big deal—in the sense that people just aren’t going to feel the impact very much and since a lot of other areas are proposing the exact same tax, it doesn’t seem likely that it would even put Davis at a disadvantage.

However, the $9 million gap between what Davis and West Sacramento will get is a big deal. It means at some point Davis will need more revenue and, at some point, they can’t keep squeezing blood out of a turnip.

Moreover, most of these problems are self-inflicted. Davis fought tooth and nail against large retail venues including Target. Davis has a new downtown plan which is not likely to add much in the way of retail to the downtown that has seen a precipitous decline in downtown businesses.

I was talking to someone the other day, and they pointed out if you want to campaign for city council, camp yourself in front of Costco in Woodland and you’ll hit a fair amount of Davis residents who are doing their weekly or monthly retail shopping and helping to feed the Woodland City coffers rather than the Davis coffers—and not out of malice or anything, they are simply voting with their feet and their pocketbook.

Just bringing in Target nearly 20 years ago was a major ballot battle. It squeaked out a victory in 2006, but Davis has done almost nothing since then.

Davis wanted to be different. I’m not a huge fan of big box overall and especially in Davis. But then Davis turned down several ways that could have allowed it to be different and still thrive, by voting down three innovation centers.

There is a reason why UC Davis is putting its billions into Sacramento rather than Davis. How much of an economic impact would Aggie Square have had to Davis rather than Sacramento? UC Davis just doesn’t want to deal with Davis anymore.

They’ll put housing for students in, but their major investments are going to places like Sacramento now, not Davis. That’s not an accident. UC Davis is voting with their feet. Davis residents may apologize for this staff and argue that Aggie Square wasn’t the right development for Davis anyway, or whatever they want to argue—however, the situation Davis finds itself in speaks for itself.

Davis’ policies—supported by the citizens of Davis with both their ballot votes and their feet—have resulted in a situation where even revenue measures don’t get the bang for the buck of other communities.

The people I have talked to still believe that Davis can be a great place to live. But as I have warned for the last decade, the window is closing. Investments are going elsewhere. The city’s downtown is not in great shape and it’s getting worse. The city’s retail base is actually declining—which is pretty remarkable.

And unfortunately there is really no leadership here to get the city on track.

In closing, let me make this point again. Look at what happened last fall in Davis. There were several Measure J projects that wanted to go before the voters. The council said, no. They can wait until 2025 and 2026 (when they will have a far less chance of getting approved).

Instead they wanted to focus on a revenue measure and clear the lane for that. So what do they do this spring? Oh, they anger a portion of the electorate by pushing through an ill-advised commission merger.

So now they have housing measures that are likely to fail and a revenue measure that has unnecessary opposition and we still don’t have a viable plan going forward

That’s what we are up against.

Author David Greenwald Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

