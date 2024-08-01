UC Davis Admits 4% More Applicants, California Residents

By Julia Ann Easley | UC Davis News

The University of California, Davis, has offered undergraduate admission for fall 2024 to 4.4% more applicants and 4.2% more California residents than last year, according to statistics released today (July 31) by the University of California system.

The campus admitted 7.7% more applicants from historically underrepresented groups. These groups represented 34.5% of California residents admitted as first-year students or as transfers from California community colleges.

Offers of admission were made to 41,618 applicants for first-year status (a 5.1% increase over last year) and 9,694 as transfer students (a 1.7% increase) for a total of 51,312, or 4.4% more than last year. Of all those, 33,517 are California residents, an increase of 4.2% over last year.

Putting the numbers in perspective, the campus received 115,349 applications, made offers of admission to approximately 44.5% and expects to enroll approximately 9,600 new undergraduates this fall.

“UC Davis has admitted a bright, talented and diverse entering class,” said Robert Penman, executive director of Undergraduate Admissions. “We are pleased to continue to make progress in representing the population of California. At the same time, we’re also pleased to see increased geographic diversity with admitted students from throughout the U.S. and the world.”

Residency

UC Davis admitted students from 57 of California’s 58 counties, all 50 U.S. states and more than 100 countries.

For fall 2024, 24,933 first-year students and 8,584 transfer applicants were admitted from California. Overall, 10,621 international and 7,174 U.S. out-of-state applicants were admitted with first-year or transfer status.

California residents, who account for 65.3% of the admitted students, accept offers of admission at higher rates than U.S. domestic and international students, so they will be a higher percentage among students who enroll in the fall.

Diversity and other measures

The proportion of those identifying as being from historically underrepresented groups — African American, American Indian, Hispanic/Latino and Pacific Islander — increased from 34.2% last year to 35.3% among those admitted as California first-year students. African Americans represented 4.2% of admitted students; American Indians, 0.7%; Hispanic/Latinos, 30.2%; and Pacific Islanders, 0.2%.

Among U.S. domestic students admitted from California community colleges, those from historically underrepresented groups increased from 30.9% last year to 31.9%. As a percentage of these admitted students, African Americans represented 4.9%; American Indians, 0.8%; Hispanic/Latinos, 25.8%; and Pacific Islanders, 0.4%.

Those who would be in the first generation of their family to graduate from a four-year university accounted for 38.3% of California residents admitted as first-year students and 43.0% of California community college transfer admits. Those from low-income families represented 36.0% among California residents admitted as first-year students and 46.1% among California community college transfer admits.

Total enrollment

Total fall enrollment — including undergraduate, graduate, professional students, and interns and residents — at all locations is expected to be approximately 40,900. UC Davis also tracks student population averaged over the three quarters of an academic year for implementing the 2018 Long Range Development Plan, or LRDP, capacity of 39,000 students at the Davis campus. In keeping with the last few years, the LRDP three-quarter average is estimated to be around 37,000 for 2024-25.

