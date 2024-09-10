COURT WATCH: Accused in Veteran’s Court Upset About VA’s Payments Causing Financial Troubles

By Imani Davenport and Audrey Sawyer

MODESTO, CA – In a Veteran’s Treatment Court hearing in Stanislaus County Superior Court Monday morning, a man accused of a misdemeanor (not disclosed but domestic violence classes were mentioned) was seen in a status update regarding treatment and his court-appointed DV classes.

Judge Carrie Stephens asked about the health of the accused, specifically asking him how he is doing with his treatment plan.

The accused, represented by Deputy Public Defender Kendra Rose Hall, reported positive changes to his lifestyle, including the attendance of college classes in hopes of achieving a degree.

The accused said he is currently enrolled full time taking classes at Berkeley City College, but expressed to Judge Stephens active struggles with filing paperwork from his old school to his new, current one.

“On the pay, from transferring from one university to another, there are certain forms and processes that are very old, outdated, and need updates,” said the accused, adding systems currently in place need to be addressed to help sustain “a smoother transition for individuals trying to get things done.”

When Judge Stephens asked the accused what veteran’s treatment court has to do with what he just mentioned, the accused said the post 9/11 G.I. Bill (designed to assist military veterans with enough financial assistance to provide payment for their schooling or any similar program regarding re-entry to the workforce) is not being provided during a transfer.

The accused stressed he is not receiving the adequate financial aid (he said he is owed about $5,000 by the VA for back payments) to continue going to school while also “paying 36 other people right now.”

Judge Stephens responded she is “more concerned with his mental health.”

In response to her comment regarding the accused’s mental health, the accused detailed his improvements recently, and his positive experience with the court system as it stands today.

The accused then praised DPD Hall and Judge Stephens for their efforts, before telling the court he is going to school to pursue an education in law because of his positive court experience.

However, the accused continued to emphasize his lack of financial aid from the VA to attend Berkeley City College.

Despite these efforts to switch the area of concern from his mental health to his financial troubles, Judge Stephens recommended he contact someone on his college campus that will be able to assist him with any financial aid questions he may have.

While the accused noted again he has had difficulties with getting his benefits after transferring from Delta to Berkeley City College and that he has already contacted staff there, he emphasized the government is behind regarding the payment of $5,000.

Judge Stephens told the accused that they are “not there” for any financial reasons, but to address the accused’s mental health. The next court date is set for Oct. 21.

