COURT WATCH: Accused Turns Himself In after Missing Bus to Court; Judge Denies Bail Reduction Despite Accused’s Actions and Lack of Criminal Record

MODESTO, CA -The defense request for the judge here in Stanislaus County Superior Court late last week to reduce bail was rejected, even though the defense noted the accused is working a full-time job, has no prior criminal record as an adult, and has family members, including an uncle and a girlfriend, who are willing to take him in upon release.

However, the judge set the bail at $60,000, ruling the accused missed a previous court hearing without notifying the court, leading to his eventual apprehension by the police.

In response, the defense argued the accused had voluntarily turned himself in by notifying the police of his location and his active bench warrant after realizing he would miss the bus to the court hearing.

The defense said its client has sincere remorse for his absence from his previous court hearing, but ran late while on his way to catch the bus.

Upon arriving at the depot, the defense explained the accused realized he did not have a bus pass and did not have time to purchase one. In a subsequent panic, the accused called the police to inform them of his location and his bench warrant.

The defense added the accused is working full-time and plans to pursue further education upon release, adding that if the accused is not released from jail on his own recognizance (no bail) or given the minimum bail amount, he is at high risk of losing his full-time employment.

The judge ultimately denied the defense’s motion but reduced the accused’s bail to $60,000. The judge emphasized the accused’s absence from his previous court date and highlighted the accused did not attempt to contact the court about his inability to appear in court that day.

The judge insisted the accused was only brought back to custody because the police apprehended him at the bus depot.

The defense continued to maintain the arrest only occurred because his client had voluntarily contacted the police upon realizing that he could not make the scheduled bus to bring him to court. He informed the police of his exact location and bench warrant, allowing himself to be detained.

Author Eddy Zhang Eddy Zhang is from New York City and a first year Political Science and Psychology double major at UCLA. He is passionate about social reform, public policy and criminal justice. Through the Vanguard Court Watch Program he hopes to attain a better understanding of the intricacies of law and government. In his free time he enjoys playing basketball, guitar, thrifting and hanging out with friends.

