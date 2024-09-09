COURT WATCH: Felony Theft Case Wraps in Burbank Courthouse, Accused Sentenced to 150 Days for Stealing Handbags

By Kayla Betulius

BURBANK, CA – During a recent hearing in Department 2 of the Los Angeles County Burbank Courthouse, a man facing felony theft charges was sentenced to 150 days in county jail that the prosecution and defense both agreed to after the judge’s decision.

The charges stem from incidents involving the alleged theft of handbags from Nordstrom and groceries from Ralphs. Initially, the court set bail at $1,000. The accused has been held in custody at the Pasadena facility since arrest.

In the latest hearing, the defense and prosecution presented their arguments regarding the appropriate sentencing, but they didn’t argue with the judge’s sentencing.

The court ultimately decided on a 150-day sentence in county jail, reflecting the severity of the felony charges. It was unclear if the accused criminal record had prior charges that led to the 150 days in county jail or whether it was only due to the petty theft.

