Davis Downtown Business Association Endorses Yes on Measure Q

Davis, CA – The Davis Downtown Business Association (DDBA) announced it was endorsing a Yes vote on Measure Q.

In a release, the DDBA said it believes that “Measure Q is critical for the continued vitality of Davis—benefiting both local businesses and the community at large.

“Our downtown is the heart of Davis, and Measure Q will ensure it remains a thriving hub for commerce, culture, and community. The investments from Measure Q will directly benefit our local businesses, attract new visitors, and create a safer, more welcoming environment for everyone. We urge all Davis residents to join us in voting Yes on Measure Q,” said Kevin Wan, President of the Davis Downtown Business Association.

Measure Q would provide approximately $11 million/year, which the DDBA said is “necessary for maintaining essential city services.”

It also proposes “a modest 1% increase in local sales tax (just one penny on each dollar spent on taxable goods).

“Measure Q funds would help the city fill potholes, repave streets and bike paths, and ensure that Davis emergency responders are able to meet our community’s safety needs,” the DDBA explained.

“As a downtown small business owner myself, I understand the critical need for sustained investment in our downtown and throughout our community,” said Davis Mayor Josh Chapman. “Measure Q will provide the necessary resources to improve infrastructure, enhance public safety, and support the vibrant, dynamic community we all cherish. Voting Yes on Measure Q is a vote for the continued prosperity of Davis.”

The Davis Downtown Business Association said its “endorsement reflects its commitment to fostering a vibrant and sustainable downtown that serves as a cornerstone of the Davis community. By supporting Measure Q, the association aims to promote economic growth, enhance quality of life, and ensure that downtown Davis remains a desirable destination for years to come.”

Disclaimer: Opinions are those of the DDBA and do not reflect those of The Vanguard or its Editorial Staff. The Vanguard does not endorse political candidates and is committed to publishing all public opinions and maintaining an open forum subject to guidelines related to decency and tone, not content.

