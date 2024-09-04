Los Angeles DA Gascón Announces New Plan to Help Fight Residential Burglaries, Support Victims

By Ebenezer Mamo

LOS ANGELES, CA – The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office last week announced a new plan to fight the “deeply personal and traumatic crime of residential burglary.”

The office said the initiative includes the “launch of a dedicated hotline for victims and community members to report information on residential burglaries, as well as a continued commitment to prosecuting these crimes with unwavering dedication”

The LA County District Attorney’s Office added, “Residential burglaries are more than just property crimes—they invade the sanctity of our homes, instill fear and anxiety in victims, and have a profound psychological impact. Everyone deserves to feel safe in their own home, and these crimes represent a significant invasion of privacy that can lead to long-lasting trauma.”

“Residential burglaries are a direct assault on the sense of safety and security that every Angeleno deserves in their own home,” said District Attorney George Gascón, adding, “These crimes are deeply personal and traumatic, and our goal is to restore peace and security to our community by holding perpetrators accountable. Our office is committed to working tirelessly to prosecute these cases and ensure justice for every victim.”

Gascón’s office claims it has “consistently filed charges in residential burglary cases, maintaining filing rates of approximately 73 percent over the past eight years. This consistency underscores a steadfast commitment to justice that has been upheld throughout the Gascón administration.

“(D)espite the challenges of solving residential burglaries, including the perpetrators’ efforts to evade capture and their detailed planning to avoid detection, LADA remains determined to deter these criminals and support law enforcement efforts.

“LADA is introducing a new hotline specifically for residential burglary cases. Community members who have information about residential burglaries are encouraged to share their tips and leads…This hotline will serve as a crucial tool in gathering information, aiding investigations, and preventing future crimes. The information collected will be directed to the appropriate law enforcement agencies for investigation and follow-up,” added the DA Office.

Author Vanguard Court Watch Interns The Vanguard Court Watch operates in Yolo, Sacramento and Sacramento Counties with a mission to monitor and report on court cases. Anyone interested in interning at the Courthouse or volunteering to monitor cases should contact the Vanguard at info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org - please email info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org if you find inaccuracies in this report.

Categories:

Tags: