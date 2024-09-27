Sacramento Jails Face Fentanyl Smuggling Surge – Sheriff Blames Incarcerated Deaths on Drug

A police officer finds drugs during the search of drug dealers. File Photo. Credit: Getty Images

Vanguard News Desk Editor

SACRAMENTO, CA – Eight people incarcerated in Sacramento County jails have died in just over a year—six died after ingesting either fentanyl or other narcotics—and former Elk Grove Assemblymember and now County Sheriff Jim Cooper are convinced it’s not the jail’s fault but weak laws.

Cooper has called for tougher California laws for selling fentanyl that is being smuggled into his jails, urging the Legislature to back stricter punishment for the sale of fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid smuggled into jail facilities.

Although there are physical searches, including digital and strip searches, Cooper admits fentanyl is a plague at the Sacramento—and other states’—jails, and charges those dealing drugs in the jails are “ruthless” and prey on those incarcerated and addicted.

Despite three physical searches, including a digital body scan and a strip search and a video warning about fentanyl played for inmates during booking, Cooper said fentanyl continues to be smuggled mostly by newly-arrested inmates or those convicted and ordered to serve time in the jail. He said those dealing the drugs behind bars are preying on inmates addicted to narcotics.

“It’s impossible for us to catch it all,” he said, at a news conference, noting the jail intercepted enough drugs recently to “kill the entire population of Elk Grove.”

“Nearly all correctional facilities have ongoing problems with contraband, ranging from cell phones to illicit substances,” according to a compilation of studies produced by BMC in 2021.

A Sheriff’s Office investigation into a spike in overdoses at the jail resulted in six arrests, including a jail staff member. Those who have been incarcerated tell the Vanguard it’s known that staff in jails, including guards and deputies, also profit off allowing drugs into the facilities.

Cooper’s jail presser appears to timed to encourage aye votes as California voters decide whether to approve Proposition 36, a November ballot measure that will undo a handful of criminal justice reforms, like Prop. 47, approved by voters in 2014.

Prop. 36, promoted by district attorneys and major retailers like Target and Walmart, is designed to crack down on fentanyl and retail theft and fentanyl.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and Democrats oppose Prop. 36, arguing it would take away funding for drug treatment and other programs.

But Cooper claims while the California drug court system was successful in forcing convicted drug offenders into narcotics rehabilitation programs, drug offenders only use drug court to have their criminal conviction expunged.

In July, Newsom said Prop. 36 is “a drug policy reform” that increases a drug possession charge to a felony, and will increase state prison populations.

Author Crescenzo Vellucci Veteran news reporter and editor, including stints at the Sacramento Bee, Woodland Democrat, and Vietnam war correspondent and wire service bureau chief at the State Capitol.

Categories:

Tags: