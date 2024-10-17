COURT WATCH: Judge Won’t Let Man on House Arrest Walk Dog Outside Home  

LOS ANGELES, CA – A judge here in Los Angeles County Superior Court Tuesday refused to grant time to an accused, who is on house arrest, to walk his dogs outside his home, and that, by doing so, the accused violated probation terms from a previous vandalism conviction.

Represented by Defense Attorney Lisa Mattern, the accused acknowledged the violation was not being disputed—that the accused spent “one hour outside to walk his dogs,” placing him, technically, outside of the home in which he was expected to remain.

Judge Kim Nguyen agreed with Deputy District Attorney Nikeyla Johnson that there is insufficient evidence for a “change in circumstance” for the accused.

The defense requested a removal of house arrest while keeping the rest of the charge as stated, considering, the defense added, the charges appear excessive in comparison to the crime.

Attorney Mattern described the unreasonable nature for the denial of the request to extend an hour for the accused outside of house arrest by noting another court’s decision to grant that hour in another case.

Judge Nguyen stated she does not particularly care for “what another court does,” adding the accused is on house arrest because the accused remains a threat to “public safety.”

The judge concluded the court doesn’t want to hear further requests for “any change in circumstance” that would warrant an extension of an hour to the accused.

However, Judge Nyugen did acknowledge that after the accused’s preliminary hearing Oct. 29, she will be more open to requests made by the defense.

Categories:

Tags: