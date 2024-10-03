Critics Charge CA Governor Veto Squanders Billions Prisons

By Cindy Chen

SACRAMENTO, CA – California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed Assembly Bill 2178 last week, missing a chance to address California’s ongoing budget challenges by aligning prison infrastructure with the state’s declining inmate population, according to Californians United for a Responsible Budget (CURB).

The bill, authored by Assemblymember Phil Ting (D-SF), sought to mandate the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) to reduce surplus prison capacity over a five-year period.

“AB 2178 offered a smart budget solution to gradually cut unnecessary prison capacity,” said CURB Executive Director Amber-Rose Howard, adding “(Newsom) is not building a ‘California for all’ but is instead prioritizing preserving prisons that continue to cost people their safety and lives.”

According to CURB, while California’s prison population has steadily and safely declined in recent years, the state’s prison infrastructure has not been reduced in response.

As of January 31, 2024, state prisons had a surplus of 13,211 unoccupied beds, with CURB projecting that this number will increase to approximately 19,000—nearly one-fifth of the statewide capacity—by June 30, 2028.

These projections are consistent with the 2024-2025 Enacted Corrections Budget report, which forecasts a continued decline in the prison population as California addresses its overextended carceral system, CURB’s released statement notes.

However, despite these budget concerns, Newsom vetoed AB 2178, a move drawing widespread criticism, charged CURB, adding the bill had garnered significant support and was anticipated to pass with ease, having secured a decisive majority in both legislative chambers.

“Every day Californians who are struggling to pay rent, who don’t have enough food on the table, who don’t have options for transportation, would have benefitted from a strong plan to shift spending away from CDCR and into the life-affirming programs that are currently suffering under our budget deficit,” said Howard.

CURB’s Howard also added “Our governor has skipped over an opportunity to curb wasteful prison spending by billions of dollars each year, thereby choosing not to protect the most vulnerable families.”

According to Newsom, establishing a budget threshold would compromise his administration’s initiatives to enhance living conditions in prisons and decrease recidivism rates.

The governor also contended that the shift to the “California model” would require additional capacity for programming space and single-cell accommodations, which he believes cannot be achieved under AB 2178.

However, as CURB states, AB 2178 was “crafted precisely to provide the “maximal flexibility” Newsom claims is critical to improving access to rehabilitation and prison conditions.”

“The Governor’s veto statement misses the point of AB 2178,” said CURB organizer Tannah Oppliger.

“This bill isn’t about limiting rehabilitation efforts. This bill is about cutting spending on empty prison beds, which are not offering rehabilitation to anyone. It is about freeing up millions of dollars for true prevention and rehabilitation. By vetoing the bill, Newsom missed the opportunity to achieve true reform,” added Oppliger.

“We urge Gov. Newsom to reconsider limiting CDCR’s unlimited excess bed capacity,” said CURB in their recent public statement, asserting “closing more prisons in accordance with recommendations from the Legislative Analysts’ Office, is the best way to capture the savings necessary to invest in our communities and improve public safety.”

Author Vanguard Court Watch Interns The Vanguard Court Watch operates in Yolo, Sacramento and Sacramento Counties with a mission to monitor and report on court cases. Anyone interested in interning at the Courthouse or volunteering to monitor cases should contact the Vanguard at info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org - please email info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org if you find inaccuracies in this report.

Categories:

Tags: