Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 258: The Zenith Man and Wrongful Suspicion

This week on Everyday Injustice we talk to McCracken Poston about the story behind Zenith Man—Death, Love, and Redemption in a Georgia Courtroom.

Poston was a four-term member of the Georgia House of Representatives who got caught up in the shift of Georgia politics and lost a bid for the US Congress.

Poston found himself representing a most unusual client—a man once revered as a natural TV repairman who had also suffered several downfalls, including being accused of holding his wife captive in their basement for almost three decades before killing her.

When Alvin Ridley’s wife was discovered dead in her home, residents of the small town of Ringgold, GA, assumed the recluse, hoarder, and odd figure naturally murdered her.

Poston tells us the story behind the case and the man, Alvin Ridley.

Author David Greenwald Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Categories:

Tags: