Los Angeles Mayor Endorses Prop 6 – Advocates for Rehabilitation, 2nd Chances

LOS ANGELES, CA — Mayor of Los Angeles Karen Bass last week endorsed California ballot Proposition 6, emphasizing in a statement the “importance of addressing the root causes of crime through rehabilitation and second chances.”

According to its website, Prop. 6 “amends the California Constitution to remove the current constitutional provision that allows jails and prison to impost involuntary servitude to punish crime.”

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) would no longer be able to punish those who are incarcerated for refusing to work, instead allowing voluntary acceptance of such assignments.

Mayor Bass said, “California is one of eight states that still allow involuntary servitude as a criminal punishment, which is a vestige of slavery and ‘convict leasing’ practiced by Southern states during Reconstruction to keep people enslaved. This is absolutely unacceptable in California in 2024.”

Prop. 6 officials charge, “California taxpayers pay $134,000 per year to incarcerate one person.” Rehabilitation would aid in the decrease of recidivism and homelessness, in turn increasing the health and wellbeing of Californian citizens.

In an effort to decrease those who are re-incarcerated, “savings can be reallocated to community programs, investments in mental health programs, education, and other public services, improving the well-being of all Californians while saving taxpayers money,” said Prop. 6 on its website.

As listed on Prop. 6’s website, Mayor Bass is joined by other Prop. 6 endorsers, including, the California Democratic Party, The California Labor Federation, the Anti–Recidivism Coalition, The Equal Justice Society, and many others.

Also endorsing Prop. 6 are State Senators Catherine Baklespear, Josh Becker, Lola Smallwood-Cuevas, Nancy Skinner, and Scott Wiener. Influencers such as John Legend, Skai Jackson, and Angela Davis showed their support as well, according to Prop. 6’s website.

Bass stated, “I urge all Angelenos to vote Yes on Proposition 6 to help create a safer, more just California for everyone.”

Author Zachary Moss Zachary Moss is a junior at the University of Vermont, majoring in Political Science with minors in Statistics and History. Through writing for the Vanguard, Zach aims to deepen his understanding of the local criminal court system and shed light on criminal justice issues that often do not get the attention that they deserve. He is passionate about contributing to journalistic integrity surrounding important topics like human rights and criminal justice. Outside of work and school, Zach enjoys hiking and playing disc golf around Vermont, as well as reading about US history and classic novels.

