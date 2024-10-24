San Francisco Public Defender Opposes Prop 36, Urges Californians to Vote No

Credit: Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – On the social media platforms X and Instagram this week, San Francisco Public Defender Mano Raju publicly denounced Proposition 36.

“I urge a ‘no’ vote on Prop 36 because it will take us backward, and San Franciscans deserve real solutions,” Raju stated.

Raju informed his followers that if Prop. 36 passes, it will defund essential local programs for California counties.

“Voters need to understand that this initiative will negatively impact the quality of life for San Franciscans by stripping away critical resources for affordable housing, substance use treatment, and mental health services,” Raju explained.

He emphasized that voting no to Proposition 36 is crucial, as the proposition would take away necessary assets from underserved communities.

“Prop. 36 allocates no funds for housing, substance use treatment, education, or mental health services; and it actually diverts crucial funding that San Franciscans rely on for these services,” Raju continued.

Raju concluded his social media posts with a fact sheet outlining key information about Proposition 36.

This included the estimated cost of nearly $30 million annually for San Francisco and the potential incarceration of 676 more residents, with most cases involving substance-related charges.

Raju also shared additional resources, including a complete fact sheet and a website with further information on Prop. 36.

