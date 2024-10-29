Scholars, Judges Urge Congress to Establish Supreme Court Term Limits

By dbking, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:US_Supreme_Court_DC.jpg

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Fifty-seven legal scholars and retired judges are urging Congress to pass legislation to set term limits for U.S. Supreme Court justices, a measure they argue could help address public concerns about the Court’s impartiality.

In a letter sent to congressional leaders, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Mike Johnson, the group emphasized Congress has the authority to enact such reform.

The Brennan Center for Justice reported the scholars and judges highlighted the need for changes to lifetime tenure, asserting it no longer serves the public well.

Among the signatories of the letter are Yale Law School’s Bruce Ackerman and former state chief justices, including Florida’s Harry Lee Anstead and Arizona’s Stanley G. Feldman.

The letter, as reported by the Brennan Center, does not endorse any specific term-limit proposal but emphasizes the importance of Congress acting to implement reform.

The Brennan Center explained the group suggested a fixed term for justices’ active service, after which they could continue in a more limited judicial capacity.

This idea, they stated, could help address concerns about public trust in the Supreme Court. The letter also noted that public confidence in the Court has declined in recent years, which poses a challenge for the judiciary.

The scholars and judges pointed out Congress has the constitutional authority to make changes to the structure of the Supreme Court, according to the Brennan Center’s report.

Brennan Center for Justice urged lawmakers to introduce reforms that could improve the Court’s accountability and restore trust among the American people.

Author Kayla Betulius Kayla Betulius is from Brazil and is a first-year International Development Studies major at the University of California, Los Angeles. She is passionate about learning new languages, international law, and social justice. Betulius aims to bring awareness to the injustices minorities encounter in the court system through the VanGuard Court Watch Program. In her free time, she enjoys surfing, sewing clothes, painting, and traveling.

