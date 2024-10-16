Unhoused Berkeleyans Demand an End to Inhumane Homeless Policies

Tents in Berkeley – courtesy photo

Berkeley, CA – Three homeless encampments have been recently established on public land to protest the current homeless policies that allow the violent removal of unhoused residents without legal protections. These NEW occupation encampments, and those yet to be built, are a direct response to executive orders by Governor Gavin Newsom and local governments to destroy all encampments across California. They also protest the Supreme Court’s ruling in City of Grant’s Pass v. Johnson, which allows the criminalization of homelessness in the country.

In the past month, executive orders and policy changes have led to state-sanctioned violence against unhoused people on the West Coast—resulting in the destruction of curbside communities, arrests of camp residents and their advocates, and the seizure and destruction of their personal property

On September 28, 2024, the first protest encampment was established with the assistance of the Berkeley Homeless Union, the Berkeley Outreach Coalition, and the nonprofit organization “Where Do We Go,” where housed and unhoused community members joined together in solidarity to demand an end of the inhumane policies that have been recently enacted against unhoused people. The first protest encampment sits on the lawn of Berkeley’s “Maudelle Shirek Building” also known as “Old City Hall.” The protest camp, through the generous donations of the community provides free food, tents, tarps, sleeping bags, blankets, pillows, camp lights, clothes, hygiene products, a free library, board games, literature, porta potties and a host of other resources 24 hours a day to anyone in the surrounding area.

On the evening of October 13, two more parcels of public land were occupied and liberated for public use by unhoused residents of Berkeley. One encampment stands at the corner of Milvia and Center Streets, and the other was established on Bancroft and 4th Streets.

The decision to occupy public land for protest was made by unhoused community members to demand an answer to the question: “Where do we go?” If unhoused people cannot afford rent and do not want to be arrested or cited during violent encampment removals, where can people find safety and sanctuary? No federal, state or local government will answer that question.

Andrea Henson, Executive Director of Where Do We Go, highlights that the hardships facing unhoused people have multiplied without legal protections. “If you are unhoused then your human existence in private and public spaces is unlawful. If you are not a property owner or a tenant you are defined as a trespasser,” said Henson. “Every single day is one lived in fear of where you will end up next or if you will be harassed by a community that has made it clear that you are not welcome. Yet despite knowing that our most vulnerable citizens have no protection under the law, our government continues to segregate and discriminate against them. It is inhumane and wrong.”

Nearly 200,000 people are sleeping on the streets of California while Governor Gavin Newsom has issued threats to every state agency to target and remove the most vulnerable people in our community without providing them safe and adequate alternatives. Corporate interests—landlords, banks, government leaders, and developers—after lining their pockets have contributed to the erosion of affordable housing and created a housing market that is increasingly inaccessible to many people in the Bay Area.

Local governments, mayors, and city council members often target individuals sleeping on the streets, while ignoring the agencies that fail to provide essential social services and misuse public funds intended to support vulnerable communities. Service providers have received over $24 billion in state funds without any accountability. Additionally, billions in federal funding have been funneled into California, fueling an industry that profits from a “homeless crisis” driven by unregulated rent increases and government contracts for inadequate housing and services.

On September 10, Berkeley passed a resolution to clear homeless encampments with reliance on enforcement actions, citations, and arrests in cases where shelter offers cannot be made. This policy will perpetuate a cycle of displacement, trauma, and injustice for those already suffering.

Unhoused people propose an alternative path forward, one that prioritizes care, dignity, and meaningful support. Below are the Berkeley Homeless Union Agreements, which serve as a step towards solutions that can address the city’s concerns while protecting the basic rights of unhoused Berkeleyans:

Protect the Right to Sleep Safely

The City must commit to decriminalizing and ceasing the penalization of unhoused people for sleeping in public spaces when there are no adequate alternative shelter options. This is a fundamental right and aligns with the human decency that Berkeley stands for. Focus on Care, Not Punishment

The Berkeley Homeless Response Team (HRT) should prioritize humane care and harm reduction over enforcement. Improve communication with residents living in unhoused communities. They must avoid destroying personal property and implement a fair, transparent process for cleaning encampments. Create Sanctuary Spaces

Establish safe and welcoming spaces where unhoused people are protected from harm and harassment. These spaces should be used to provide shelter and security until permanent, adequate and accessible housing is available. Work Together on Health and Safety

Collaborate with unhoused residents to address health and safety issues at their communities by providing adequate sanitation and providing safe alternatives to fires such as community kitchen, charging stations and warming shelters before considering any clearing operations. Work with unhoused communities to develop fire safety plans. Access to Health Services

Ensure unhoused people have access to essential medical and mental health services. Provide proactive mental health outreach to support healing from the trauma and challenges of living on the streets. Mental health counselors should be present at cleaning operations to help people stay calm. Keep Communities Together

Unhoused people rely on community networks for support, well-being, and a sense of belonging. We urge the City to respect and preserve these networks, which are often the last thread of support for those living on the streets. Breaking up these communities only deepens isolation and suffering. Protect the Right to Have Animal Companions

Many unhoused people rely on their pets for emotional support, companionship, and protection. We call on the City to recognize the importance of these relationships and ensure that people are not forced to choose between shelter and their beloved animal companions.

