California Supreme Court Decision in March 2021 Sparks Bail Reform  

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – California Supreme Court’s March 2021 decision in In re Humphrey mandated judges must consider an individual’s ability to pay when setting bail amounts, and jailing may only be used when no other less restrictive option will ensure a follow-up appearance at court and guarantee the safety of the public, according to California Policy Lab.

CLB added, “San Francisco County began adhering to Humphrey’s ability-to-pay requirements in January 2018.”

However, the California Policy Lab adds, “this analysis, while not causal, provides a preview of what may happen in other counties after the California Supreme Court applied that decision to the rest of the state in March 2021.”

Furthermore, claims CPL, “after the 2018 ruling, San Francisco allocated more money for alternatives to cash bail, including pretrial supervision programs and electronic monitoring.”

California Policy Lab concludes, “in addition to cost and capacity questions, the brief outlines key issues counties will face as they comply with the ruling.”

Author Melinda Kukaj My name is Melinda Kukaj and I am Sophomore at the University of Vermont. I am majoring in Political Science and Global Studies, and I am from NYC. I am passionate about justice and being involved in my community, and I spend a lot of time working with children. In my free time, I like to thrift, read, and spend time with my friends in nature.

