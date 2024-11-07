COURT WATCH: Accused Jailed for 2-3 Weeks without Transport to Court

VAN NUYS, CA – Following a non-appearance from the accused for a preliminary hearing Wednesday in the Los Angeles County Superior Court Van Nuys courthouse, defense attorney Christopher Thomas Armen revealed the accused had been held in jail for about two to three weeks without being brought in for his hearing.

The defender said the accused has been charged with felony possession of a firearm from last July, and was taken into custody “two to three weeks ago” for a bench warrant in order to appear for this hearing, according to his defense counsel, but no court was held until now.

Defense attorney Armen added the accused had been ordered out “four to five times” for this matter, but he was still in jail and not transported to the courthouse for his hearings, raising concerns the accused was unnecessarily being held in jail without the ability to come to his hearing.

Regarding the number of days for the hearing to be set, the record indicated that Wednesday was day 9 of 10 for the accused to appear and a preliminary hearing date to be set, yet this was not possible because the accused was not brought to court from jail.

Judge Andrea C. Thompson said the court “may have to tick up to 10 of 10 (days) the way things have been going,” referring to the accused still being held in jail and not brought to his hearing.

As a result of nearing the 10 of 10 days allowed, Judge Thompson ordered that the previously issued bench warrant be recalled and quashed and instead set bail at $120,000, for the original bail set in the case and set the number of days to 24 of 0 out of 10 days.

Once released and if bail is posted, the accused is ordered to come to court for a preliminary hearing date to be set.

