COURT WATCH: Judge Denies Bail Reduction Despite Plea for Keeping Job

MODESTO, CA – A visiting judge here in an early case management conference and bail review hearing Thursday in Stanislaus County’s Superior Court denied bail reduction for a man accused of drug-related charges, with bail of $50,000.

The accused, who said he could not afford the bail, is currently living in Stockton and working as a shift supervisor at KFC, according to Deputy Public Defender Jeffrey Castleton.

DPD Castleton explained the accused “is unable to afford any amount of bail” and “would like to get back to work and not lose his job,” noting the accused is facing “drug-related charges” as well as “possession of metal knuckles.”

DPD Castleton argued that “there’s no indication of any violence or threat to the community, adding these drug-related charges seemed to be more of a “personal possession” as opposed to possession with “an intention to sell or distribute to the community.”

With that in mind, DPD Castleton added he didn’t deem the accused to be a “flight risk” due to the accused’s present job, and asked the accused be released “on his own recognizance” with no bail.

Deputy District Attorney Yasameen Sharifi opposed the defense’s request, charging the accused had “a bunch of types of drugs on him” and “metal knuckles.”

She further noted that during the traffic stop, a “BB gun” was found and it was revealed during the stop that the accused “had two bench warrants against him” from two different counties—one in Amador and one in Manteca.

After the prosecution’s declaration, the visiting judge expressed his concern that if he released the accused and reduced his bail charges the accused would focus only on his outstanding warrants and not end up showing to the Stanislaus County Superior Court.

Ultimately, the judge decided not to lower the bail, citing the gravity of the charges as a central factor in the decision. The ruling left the accused in jail.

Andrea Bernal

