Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 260 – Prop 36 Discussion

On November 5, 2024, the California voters passed Prop. 36 by an overwhelming margin, partially rolling back Prop. 47 passed a decade ago.

Everyday Injustice discusses with Sikander Iqbal of the Urban Peace Movement exactly what this means for California and the future of criminal justice reform.

As Iqbal told us, a key factor in the passage of Prop. 36 was the role of viral videos of smash and grabs—even though, for the most part, such crimes would not be impacted by the change in law.

Voters were repeatedly told that Prop. 47 has hindered the prosecution of retail theft, even though California remains one of the tougher states in terms of the felony threshold for grand theft, and California’s crime rate has paralleled that of states without such criminal justice reform.

Listen as Sikander Iqbal talks about the electoral defeats for criminal justice reform across California and how they bode for the future.

Author David Greenwald Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

