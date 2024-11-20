Federal Appeals Court Limits Louisiana 10 Commandments Classroom Law  

NEW ORLEANS, LA – A federal appeals court late Friday temporarily limited the scope of a ruling on a Louisiana law mandating public schools post the Ten Commandments in all classrooms, calling the law unconstitutional, according to the Associated Press.

But, state attorneys said in an emergency stay motion that U.S District Judge John deGravelles’ finding that the commandments posting requirement is unconstitutional only affects five local schools systems.

According to the AP, deGravelles ruled Tuesday “the law was ‘overtly religious’ and ‘unconstitutional on its face.’ He said state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley and the state education board — who are defendants in the lawsuit — can take no steps to implement the law. And he told them to notify all school boards that it has been found unconstitutional.”

The AP wrote state attorneys declared that deGravelles overstepped his authority when he ordered that all public schools in all 72 districts be notified of his finding.

State attorneys further went on to ask that the notification requirement be paused immediately while they appeal all of deGravelles’ order. That broader appeal was filed Friday, later that night, AP reported.

According to the AP, “U.S. District Judge John deGravelles’ ruling that the law is unconstitutional remains in effect under the order from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. However, the appellate court temporarily blocked a part of the ruling that requires state education officials to notify public schools statewide that the law has been struck down.”

AP reporting added, “Friday’s 5th Circuit order was a temporary ‘administrative stay’ granted in response to the state’s emergency request. The order may be altered or lifted as the appeal progresses.

“Judges Jerry Smith, nominated to the court by former President Ronald Reagan, and Kurt Engelhardt, nominated by former President Donald Trump, voted to grant the stay in a one-sentence order. A footnote said Judge James Graves, nominated by former President Barack Obama, would have denied the stay.”

The AP notes a social media post by Attorney General Liz Murrill celebrating the ruling stating, “I look forward to immediately working with all of our school boards who are not involved in this lawsuit to implement the law soon.”

According to the AP, Murrill, who is a Republican ally of Governor Landry, said that the state disagrees with this entire ruling. She further states, however, the notification requirement created an immediate problem because it will confuse school systems where, the state contends, the law remains in effect.

The AP wrote “the law specifies a version of the Ten Commandments must be posted in all Louisiana public classrooms from K-12 and at public universities by Jan. 1. It was passed by the Republican-dominated Legislature this year and signed by Republican Gov. Jeff Landry in June.”

