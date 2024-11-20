Letter: Affirm Davis As Sanctuary City

Dear Mayor Chapman and Council Members:
Given the results of the recent presidential election we now have President-elect Donald Trump who has stated time and time again that he will begin mass deportation of what he refers to as “illegal aliens,” (undocumented immigrants) on day one of his presidency, which is Monday, January 20, 2025. He has even vowed to use the military to carry out these heinous actions.
I request that you consider a resolution reaffirming the status of Davis as a “Sanctuary City,” signifying our city’s commitment to the policy stating that the police department is instructed not to inquire about or consider immigration status during routine interactions or when deciding to make an arrest, unless it is directly related to a criminal offense. I believe it is especially important during this period of uncertainty to provide safety and reassurance to our immigrant community.
6 comments
I have a question. With the proposed national immigration crackdown coming don’t you think more undocumented will tend to gravitate to cities that are declared sanctuaries? With the current “housing crisis”, as David likes to put it, where are all of these undocumented immigrants going to live if they come to Davis?
Too complicate a calculation to attempt a guess. Jobs. Housing. Detection. Those would be three variables to account for. We could also look and see if 2017-2020 brought changes to residential patterns.
But in 2017-2020 there wasn’t a mass deportation plan in the works like there is now. We don’t know how it’s going to play out. I personally think it’s only going to be directed at criminals and gang members and I doubt anyone is going to have a problem with that.
We’ll have to see. I know a lot of people who had been here for years that just left. Also, remember having a sanctuary city just means no local cooperation – so it might not be an advantage to go to a place that might attract federal attention. Especially if there is no housing and/ or jobs.
“I know a lot of people who had been here for years that just left.”
Really? The election was only 2 weeks ago and you know a lot of people who pulled up roots that quickly?
Talking about from 2017