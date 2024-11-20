Letter: Affirm Davis As Sanctuary City

Dear Mayor Chapman and Council Members:

Given the results of the recent presidential election we now have President-elect Donald Trump who has stated time and time again that he will begin mass deportation of what he refers to as “illegal aliens,” (undocumented immigrants) on day one of his presidency, which is Monday, January 20, 2025. He has even vowed to use the military to carry out these heinous actions.

I request that you consider a resolution reaffirming the status of Davis as a “Sanctuary City,” signifying our city’s commitment to the policy stating that the police department is instructed not to inquire about or consider immigration status during routine interactions or when deciding to make an arrest, unless it is directly related to a criminal offense. I believe it is especially important during this period of uncertainty to provide safety and reassurance to our immigrant community.

