Local Election Update: Deos Falls Below 50 Percent in Latest Tally – But Maintains Healthy Lead

Linda Deos will win the open District 2 seat, although her percentage ticked down to 49.77 percent, just under 50 percent while Victor Lagunes ticked up to 29.85 percent just under 30 percent of the vote.

None of that changes the bottom line—Deos maintains about a 950 vote lead and 5400 ballots have been processed out of a total of 7570 registered voters. That puts the turnout right now at 71.43 percent, If the turnout gets up as high as 85 percent, that would mean another 1000 ballots to be counted—in short, Deos will be elected when the votes are certified.

The results are remarkably close to 2020 when Will Arnold won with 49.6 percent of the vote to Dillan Horton’s 28.6 and Colin Walsh’s 21.8 percent of the vote

In that election Arnold received 2718 votes—in this one, Deos has received 2384 and seems on track to equal or surpass Arnold’s total.

Meanwhile, in the other Davis results, Measure Q has maintained its lead with a 62.29 percent to 37.7 percent margin. The lead is now about 5500 votes.

While the turnout currently is just under 65 percent citywide, getting to 85 percent turnout (which may be unlikely) would generate less than 7000 remaining ballots.

It is worth noting that in 2014, Measure O, which was the predecessor to Measure Q and generated a half-percent sales tax increase, won with 58 percent of the vote.

Measure Q is outpacing Measure O in West Sacramento which is their sales tax increase, which is also passing but more narrowly at 53.7 to 46.3 percent.

In Woodland, Measure U is going down by a 53.5 to 46.5 percent margin.

Finally, Measure T, the library tax, continues to surpass the two-thirds threshold at 72.7 to 27.3 percent.

Not Davis-related, but in West Sacramento, incumbent Norma Alcala is clinging to a 25-vote lead against challenger Emiliano Rosas.

