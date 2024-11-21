New Proposal Ups the Density and Dramatically Drops the Number of Single-Family Homes

image from the Village Farms website

Davis, CA – Missing in the discussion over the Village Farms project is the impact of shifting about 47 acres of developed land to habit preservation, while retaining the 1800-unit project, the result is what they are calling BRPA (Biological Resources Preservation Alternative) Equal Weight alternative results in densification of the remaining residential areas.

As staff notes, “The current… BRPA has removed approximately 47.1 total acres from the proposed development and preserves the designated biological resource area while retaining the 1,800 dwelling units as originally proposed. The BRPA increases the acreage of the Natural Habitat Area from 25.8 acres as originally proposed to 47.1 acres.”

As a result, there is a net increase of 360 missing middle units, an increase to 20 percent of affordable housing units (a net increase of 60), and “an adjustment to right size the Down Payment Assistance Homes unit count to achieve a higher level of affordability impact with a meaningful down payment assistance dollar amount for each of the 90 units, while still balancing the overall project financial feasibility in light of the above noted adjustments.”

The most dramatic part of this is that the number of market rate single-family homes drops from 680 down to 310. That means that only 17 percent of the overall units are now single-family market rate homes.

“We’re going up to 20%, which is as we all know above what the ordinance is,” Rochelle Swanson told the Council on Tuesday.

The one downside of the shift was the reduction of the number of Down Payment Assistance Homes from 310 down to 90.

Swanson explained that was “about keeping the project viable, being able to actually do a meaningful down payment, which is 75% of a required down payment for the mortgage.”

She added, “As you can imagine, losing 47.1 acres of market rate housing is going to have an impact. And so part of it was being able to move to affordable what is be able to keep the commitment to 1800 houses, but still also being able to do a down payment assistance program.”

She noted, “That’s not just a one-time down payment, that’s 15% of the purchase price that moves up as the market moves up when it gains equity. And when that house is sold, that 15% goes into this foundation, which is for all intents and purposes a housing trust fund that will help seed affordable housing programs throughout the city of Davis.”

She said, “This, this is an ongoing gift to the city through affordable housing.”

Because of the reduction of the developable land, keeping the project to 1800 units required a smaller lot size.

“We were able to lean in more heavily on the affordable by design, which would typically be what would be that missing middle and where income qualifications hit for those lower house prices,” Swanson explained. “Part of the goal that John (Whitcombe) was really looking at is how do we find a house price that’s comparable that somebody might decide to live in Woodland or live in Dixon or Sacramento or West Sacramento, and how do we try to target that?”

Swanson concluded, “Now obviously square foot to square foot is going to be more expensive in Davis where the most expensive housing area in all of the county that you can’t move. All you can do is try to adjust to that part.”

