BART Body Cam Footage Backs Up Driver – Officer Shoots Driver in Chest  

UNION CITY, CA – CBS news reported two BART police officers pulled over a woman who they believed was doing the illegal driver maneuver— “donuts” —in a parking lot here, but newly-released body cam footage shows no such evidence was found.

However, CBS reported the woman driver was later shot by an officer and hospitalized after they questioned her about a minor traffic infraction—an expired registration.

This vehicle, belonging to the accused, was initially pulled over and inspected by the two investigating officers.

They asked the accused if she had been the one committing the illegal driving acts, to which the accused responded on camera by iterating how she has no idea how to commit such a crime nor would ever want to do so.

The new officer body cam video shows one of the officers touching the tires of the vehicle to see if they were warm because that would prove the driver was “making donuts.”

However, the officer confirmed that there was no heat/warmth coming from the tires of the vehicle and notified the accused they can confirm she is not the one committing illegal acts.

The officers were about to let the accused go until one officer remembered a dispatcher mentioning the expired registration on the accused vehicle. The officer approached the accused again, noticing she was already nervous, and asked her for the driver’s license and registration.

The accused anxiously and reluctantly conformed to the officer’s request for the information and attempted to grab her documents to show the officer. One of the officers noticed her franticness and asked her to get out of the vehicle.

The CBS news article notes the accused stated, “It’s because you’re cops, you’re cops and I’m just in a parking lot.”

CBS reported the accused snatched back her driver’s license from the officer’s hands and attempted to drive away.

CBS said body cam footage shows one officer pulled out his gun and shot the accused three times, one shot hitting her upper torso causing intense bleeding. The driver was taken to the hospital by medics.

Neither one of the officers were injured during this situation.

The footage captured on the police officers body cam was released and is now undergoing a deep internal investigation, said CBS, adding the officer that fired into the accused’s chest is on administrative leave while the BART police department conclude their internal investigation.

Author Samantha Padilla Hi! My name is Samantha Padilla, and I'm a third-year Political Science major with a minor in Digital Humanities and Professional Writing. I'm from the San Fernando Valley, and I'm deeply passionate about highlighting injustices that impact our communities. I believe it's crucial to report on these injustices, as bringing them to light is a vital step toward creating meaningful change.

