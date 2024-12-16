COURT WATCH: Judge ‘Deadnames’ Incarcerated Trans Woman, Claims Jailed for Months for Evading Fare

SAN JOSE, CA – During a mental competency-related proceeding this past Thursday at the Santa Clara County Superior Court, an accused Black trans woman was implicitly ‘deadnamed’ —the act of calling a transgender or non-binary person by their birth name after they have chosen a new name—by Judge Stephen V. Manley.

According to the accused, she has also been incarcerated for 200 days and faces a $200,000 bail for allegedly evading fare.

The accused began the proceeding by directly addressing the judge, complaining of conflicting medications that have had negative effects on her. She said she would be willing to meet with a doctor.

In response, Judge Manley insisted the accused “cooperate with a doctor” and take whatever medicine they prescribe her. The accused reiterated her complaints, adding her current doctors are giving her conflicting orders.

The judge expressed doubt about the accused’s complaints, claiming that doctors would not prescribe conflicting medication or medication that would “hurt you.”

The accused, increasingly raising her voice, claimed she had been injected with medication in jail that had damaged her lungs, and her being “born a woman” related to these medicinal complications. She did not elaborate on whether her statement (of being “born a woman”) was an allusion to her trans identity.

“You don’t need to yell at me,” said Judge Manley.

After some back and forth, the judge scheduled the next hearing for Jan. 9. While scheduling, the judge stated her name, which, on court documents, is distinctly male.

The accused attempted to correct him: “My name is (redacted), by the way.”

The judge immediately replied, “I’m not sure about that.” The accused derisively scoffed.

After this exchange, Deputy Public Defender Judy Cleary told the judge that she would “have someone talk to (the accused) in custody.” The bailiff then moved the accused to another seat by the entrance to the holding cell area.

The accused then began audibly conversing with the bailiff, emphasizing to him that she is a woman and that she is “a vegan, too.”

As she was about to be escorted out of the courtroom by the bailiff, the accused addressed the court directly:

“Why have I been in jail for 200 days for evading fare? Why is my bail set at $200k?”

According to court documents, the accused has two unspecified misdemeanor cases, both of which are suspended. Her first arraignment hearing was on Aug. 8, which, as of Dec. 12, was 126 days ago.

No information could be found that corroborates her claim of having a $200,000 bail.

