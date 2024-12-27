COURT WATCH: Prosecutor Concerned with Mental Health Diversion for the Accused

LOS ANGELES, CA — Deputy District Attorney Meryl Chambers objected in a pre-trial hearing at the Airport Courthouse of Los Angeles County Superior Court this week to an argument by Deputy Public Defender Beatrice Lynn Greenberg to grant the accused mental health diversion.

The DPD argued the accused has proof of enrollment and is participating in an intensive outreach program. DPD Greenberg added the accused is active in treatment and has a pending appointment with a psychiatrist to determine if medication for mental health issues is needed.

During the pre-trial hearing, however, DDA Chambers stated, “The level of violence in the case makes him not a good candidate for mental health diversion.”

DDA Chambers charged the victim is an immigrant and suffers consistent pain as a result of the assault, and disagrees the accused should be granted mental health diversion, noting that if the court decides to favor the accused, the court must ask the accused to pay restitution for the victim.

Judge Manuel A. Almada ruled the accused is qualified and suitable for mental health diversion.

DDA Chambers disagreed and argued intoxication made the accused angry and volatile. DDA Chambers insists mental health issues should not diminish the actions while under the influence.

However, Judge Almada maintained these claims are insufficient to deny the accused mental health diversion.

DDA Chambers suggested anger management should also be given to the accused.

DPD Greenberg explained the accused is receiving multiple therapeutic sessions she believes also cover anger management and thus, does not believe the accused should be instructed to receive additional treatment.

Judge Almada argues those sessions do not specifically address anger management. No further statements are made on this matter.

Judge Almada concludes the pre-trial hearing by granting mental health diversion to the accused. The accused has a progress report on March 20, 2025 and is ordered to pay restitution to the victim.

Judge Almada also assigned 15 days of community labor to the accused given the severity of the crime.

Author Vielka Guevara Hi! My name is Vielka Guevara and I am a third-year Political Science student at UCLA also minoringi n Central American Studies. I am from Los Angeles and I am very passionate about persuing a degree in Law under the Immigration or Criminal field. I have dedicated majority of my time ot advocacy work for margenalized communities and as such I hope to continue that post-undergrad.

Categories:

Tags: