Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 265: Author Jill Leovy Discusses Ghettoside

In 2015, Jill Leovy wrote a book: Ghettoside: A True Story of Murder in America.

Ghettoside, a blend of street reporting and scholarship, introduced and elaborated the idea that high-crime communities are simultaneously under-policed and over-policed. It further broke ground by locating the causes of urban violence in problems of law, not in family structure, culture, psychological differences or other familiar scapegoats.

Listen as Jill Leovy talks about her book nearly a decade later, and talks about crime reporting and the problems of policing urban violence.

