Letter: How Can President-Elect Trump Take an Oath to Support and Defend the Constitution?

Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Theoretically, as early as 1868, Jefferson Davis, the one and only president of the defeated Confederacy, could have run for and been elected as POTUS if, and only if, a member of Congress invoked the 14th Amendment, Section Three and a 2/3rds majority from both houses of Congress negated his insurrectionist’s “disability.”

Some mistakenly think a candidate winning a presidential election means no disqualifying factors matter—like being born a foreigner or being an insurrectionist. Our nation gave birth to the 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments through the battle and blood of the Civil War.

Suppose no one in Congress invokes the 14th Amendment, Section Three, before January 20, 2025. In that case, President-elect Trump will take an oath to support and defend the Constitution against all enemies, both foreign and domestic, when, in fact, he instigated an insurrection on January 6, 2021.

From my Veteran’s point of view, how can we ask our military to risk their lives to support and defend the Constitution against all enemies, both foreign and domestic, an oath taken by all military members in similar forms since 1790, when members of our Congress lack the courage to follow the hard-won lessons of our Civil War and invoke this amendment to negate President-elect Trump’s insurrectionist’s “disability?”

Please ask your congressional representatives to invoke the 14th Amendment, Section Three—the last Constitutional guardrail protecting our democracy from someone hellbent on violating, abusing, and possibly suspending said document.

