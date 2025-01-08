Letter: The Cowardly Congressional Democrats

Licensed under the Unsplash+ License

Theoretically, as early as 1868, Jefferson Davis, the one and only president of the Confederacy, could have run for and been elected as POTUS if, and only if, a member of Congress invoked the 14th Amendment, Section Three and a 2/3rds majority from both houses of Congress negated his insurrectionist’s “disability.” That’s accommodation above and beyond the pale.

Some mistakenly think a candidate winning a presidential election means no disqualifying factors matter—like being born a foreigner (exploited by Trump’s birtherism balderdash—another lie) or being an insurrectionist (not a lie about Trump). Our Congress passed the 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments, hopefully, to avoid another Civil War.

Suppose no one in Congress invokes the 14th Amendment, Section Three, before January 20th, 2025. In that case, President-elect Trump will take an oath to support and defend the Constitution against all enemies, both foreign and domestic, when, in fact, he instigated an insurrection on January 6th, 2021.

From my Veteran’s point of view, how can we ask our military to risk their lives to support and defend the Constitution against all enemies, both foreign and domestic, an oath taken by all military members since 1790, when members of our Congress lack the courage to follow the hard-won lessons of our Civil War.

Please contact your congressional representatives—for me, they are Representative Thompson, Senators Schiff, and Padilla—and ask them to invoke the 14th Amendment, Section Three, before January 20th, 2025.

