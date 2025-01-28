Letter: Working Together Is Not an Option with Whatever the Republican Party Has Become

This is what a FRIEND sent me:

This is where I stand. The 47th President, his power-hungry cronies taking positions of authority in his Cabinet and administration, and the majority of Republicans in Congress are a real and active threat to me, my way of Life, and all or most of the people I love.

Some people are saying that we should give Trump a chance, that we should “work together” with him because he won the election and he is “everyone’s president.” This is my response:

•I will not forget how badly he and many others treated former President Obama for 8 years…Lies about his legitimacy and hatred for his principles.

•I will not “work together” to privatize Medicare and cut Social Security and Medicaid.

•I will not “work together” to subvert the Constitution by illegitimately pushing unfit Cabinet nominees through on recess appointments without the advice and consent of the Senate.

•I will not “work together” to build a wall.

•I will not “work together” to persecute Muslims.

•I will not “work together” to shut out refugees from other countries.

•I will not “work together” to lower taxes on the 1% and increase taxes on the middle class and poor.

•I will not “work together” to help Trump use the Presidency to line his pockets and those of his family and cronies.

•I will not “work together” to weaken and demolish environmental protection.

•I will not “work together” to sell American lands, especially National Parks, to companies that then despoil those lands.

•I will not “work together” to enable the killing of whole species of animals just because they are predators, inconvenient for a few, or because some people want to get their thrills killing them.

•I will not “work together” to remove civil rights from anyone.

•I will not “work together” to alienate countries that have been our allies for as long as I have been alive.

•I will not “work together” to slash funding for education.

•I will not “work together” to take essential assistance from people at the bottom of the socioeconomic ladder.

•I will not “work together” to get rid of common sense regulations on guns.

•I will not “work together” to eliminate the minimum wage.

•I will not “work together” to support so-called “Right To Work” laws, or undermine, weaken or destroy Unions in any way.

•I will not “work together” to suppress scientific research, be it on climate change, fracking, or any other issue where a majority of scientists agree that Trump and his supporters are wrong on the facts.

•I will not “work together” to criminalize abortion or restrict health care for women.

•I will not “work together” to increase the number of nations that have nuclear weapons.

•I will not “work together” to put even more “big money” into politics.

•I will not “work together” to violate the Geneva Convention.

•I will not “work together” to give the Ku Klux Klan, the Nazi Party, and white supremacists a seat at the table or to normalize their hatred.

•I will not “work together” to deny health care to people who need it.

•I will not “work together” to deny medical coverage to people based on a “pre-existing condition.”

•I will not “work together” to increase voter suppression.

•I will not “work together” to normalize tyranny.

•I will not “work together” to eliminate or reduce ethical oversight at any level of government.

•I will not “work together” with anyone who is, or admires, tyrants and dictators.

•I will not support anyone who thinks it’s OK to put a pipeline to transport oil on Sacred Ground for Native Americans. It would run under the Missouri River, providing millions of people with drinking water. An accident waiting to happen.

•I will not “work together” to legitimize racism, sexism, and authoritarianism.

This is my line, and I am drawing it.

•I WILL stand for honesty, love, respect for all living beings, and the beating heart that is the center of Life

•I WILL use my voice and my hands to reach out to the uninformed and to anyone who will LISTEN:

That “winning,” “being great again,” “rich,” or even “beautiful” is nothing… when others are sacrificed to glorify its existence.