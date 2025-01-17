Los Angeles DA Announces Hiring of Michael Gennaco, Special Prosecutor to Tackle Police Misconduct Cases

Michael Gennaco gives his report in April 2018 as Chief Pytel looks on

Los Angeles, CA – On Thursday, Los Angeles DA Nathan Hochman announced the appointment of Michael Gennaco as special prosecutor tasked with tackling police misconduct cases.

Gennaco, who has served as police auditor for the City of Davis since 2019, is considered among the nation’s foremost experts in civil rights and police misconduct cases.

The DA’s office said, “This appointment underscores District Attorney Hochman’s unwavering commitment to justice, accountability and public trust.”

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, in consultation with County Counsel, authorized Gennaco’s contract effective January 14.

“Our goal is to ensure transparency and accountability while strengthening public confidence in our justice system,” said District Attorney Hochman. “Michael Gennaco’s extensive experience and expertise in civil rights cases will be invaluable as we continue to reevaluate prior decisions and take a fresh look at cases involving officer-involved shootings.”

Special Prosecutor Gennaco will be tasked to reexamine evidence and, where warranted by the facts and law, pursue criminal charges against law enforcement officers. At the District Attorney’s discretion, and in collaboration with Special Prosecutor Gennaco, cases or matters may be assigned for further review.

As a former Chief of the Civil Rights Section for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Central District of California, Michael Gennaco, the DA’s office said, “has a very distinguished record of prosecuting police misconduct cases. His career spans decades of service, including leading investigations into excessive force and securing convictions in high-profile civil rights cases.”

Additionally, Gennaco has contributed to numerous reforms in policing and accountability systems across the country.

“Michael Gennaco’s track record speaks for itself. His work has consistently bridged the gap between law enforcement and the communities they serve while holding officers accountable for unlawful actions. His appointment reflects our dedication to ensuring justice and fairness in all aspects of our criminal justice system,” District Attorney Hochman said.

The DA’s office added, “This hiring marks a critical step in the ongoing effort to address concerns surrounding officer-involved shootings and police accountability. The District Attorney’s Office remains committed to ensuring justice and maintaining the trust of Los Angeles County residents.

Author David Greenwald Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

