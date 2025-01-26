Police Unions Express Concern after Trump and Biden Recent Pardons

Trump supporters near the U.S Capitol, on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. The protesters stormed the historic building, breaking windows and clashing with police. Trump supporters had gathered in the nation’s capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Shay Horse/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – In a recent statement by the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) and the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), they have condemned the pardoning by the Trump and Biden administrations of individuals convicted of killing or assaulting law enforcement officers.

The statement comes amid former President Biden, shortly before leaving office, commuting the sentences of three individuals convicted of killing police officers and President Trump’s pardoning of about 1,500 individuals from the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to Newsweek. About 400 others awaiting trials and sentencing will add to that number.

Newsweek also reported that former President Biden has commuted the sentences of Ferrone Claiborne and Terence Richardson, two men previously convicted of killing a Virginia police officer but who were later acquitted of those charges and were serving drug trafficking sentences.

The third pardoned individual was Leonard Peltier, a man arrested for killing two FBI agents but who has consistently insisted his innocence for 50 years, according to Newsweek.

Newsweek further elaborated that President Trump’s pardons extended to “130 individuals convicted of assaulting police officers… groups convicted of seditious conspiracy,” and other charges for violent crimes the day of the insurrection.

In a press release, the IACP and FOP stated they have had “longstanding and positive relationships with both President Trump and President Biden,” but are “deeply discouraged by the recent pardons and commutations granted by both the Biden and Trump Administrations to individuals convicted of killing or assaulting law enforcement officers.”

The IACP and FOP continued, saying “allowing those convicted of these crimes to be released early diminishes accountability and devalues the sacrifices made by courageous law enforcement officers and their families…

“(W)hen perpetrators of crimes, especially serious crimes, are not held fully accountable, it sends a dangerous message that the consequences for attacking law enforcement are not severe, potentially emboldening others to commit similar acts of violence.”

This statement marks a change in support by the FOP who previously backed President Trump in the previous three general elections, according to Newsweek, and which is now questioning his recent decision.

President Trump’s pardons have also been criticized by fellow members of his own party.

Republican Senator Susan Collins from Maine expressed concern, writing that “while I believe some Americans were caught up in the crowd on Jan. 6 and may well deserve the clemency President Trump has given… I do not support pardons given to people who engaged in violence on Jan. 6, including assaulting police officers or breaking windows to get into the Capitol,” reported Newsweek.

Meanwhile, others have publicly supported the President’s decision, as according to Newsweek, with Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia tweeting, “J6’ers are being released TONIGHT!! Never forget what the Democrats did and how they prosecuted J6’ers but NOT Antifa and BLM. Never again!!!”

Author Neha Suri Neha Suri is a sophomore at the University of California, Los Angeles pursuing a degree in political science and economics. She is passionate about working towards reform in the criminal legal system and aims to study immigration and criminal law. Originally from Sacramento, long term she hopes to work at the Capitol–either state or national in immigration policy.

