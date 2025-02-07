2025 Thong Hy Huynh Awards Now Open

Davis, CA – The City of Davis Human Relations Commission invites you to nominate outstanding individuals and organizations for the prestigious Thong Hy Huynh Memorial Awards. Nominations are open now and will be accepted until March 17, 2025, at 5:00 p.m.

Honoring a Legacy of Social Justice:

Established in 1986, the Thong Hy Huynh Memorial Awards commemorate Davis High School student Thong Hy Huynh, whose life was tragically cut short on May 4, 1983. These awards recognize the vital contributions of those who champion civil rights, foster civic engagement, and promote positive human relations within our community. The awards aim to raise awareness of social justice and inclusion, reflecting Thong Hy Huynh’s enduring legacy.

Who Can Be Nominated?

Nominations are accepted in three categories:

Ages Under 18: For young people making a difference.

For young people making a difference. Ages 18 and Over: For adults dedicated to positive change.

For adults dedicated to positive change. Community Organizations: For groups of any age working towards a better Davis.

How to Nominate:

Nominating is quick and easy! The online nomination form takes approximately 15 minutes to complete. Simply provide a brief statement highlighting the nominee’s contributions.

Award Criteria: Consider nominating individuals or organizations who demonstrate:

Commitment to civil rights and civic engagement: Active participation in promoting equality and community involvement.

Active participation in promoting equality and community involvement. Fostering positive human relations: Building bridges and creating a welcoming environment in our diverse community.

Building bridges and creating a welcoming environment in our diverse community. Improving the quality of life in Davis: Contributing to areas such as health, human services, housing, education, employment, cultural awareness, or peaceful conflict resolution.

Mayor Bapu Vaitla stated, “Recognizing the efforts of individuals and organizations is crucial for achieving social justice and positive change in Davis. As we honor Thong Hy Huynh’s memory, let’s remember our shared responsibility in building a more equitable and inclusive community.”

Ready to Nominate?

Visit www.cityofdavis.org to access the nomination form and guidelines. Don’t miss this opportunity to honor exceptional individuals and organizations making a difference in Davis! The deadline is Monday, March 17, 2025, at 5:00 p.m.

Categories: