A Brief Open Letter to the San Francisco Board Of Supervisors

Good morning respected members of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors,

By now, all of you are aware that the Safeway grocery store on Webster Street in the Fillmore District is officially closed. In my opinion, an emergency hearing should be immediately scheduled to discuss a plan of action in order to rectify this issue.

In the year 2025, it is unacceptable for a food desert type of situation to be created in the heart of San Francisco. I strongly believe Supervisor Walton may have the ability to formulate a solution. Perhaps the owners of Grocery Outlet might be interested in the Webster Street location? This is just an idea from a concerned citizen and journalist who loves this City.

Making decisions that affect the quality of life is one of the most important tasks and responsibilities of local politicians. This Board of Supervisors recently collaborated with the new Mayor, Daniel Lurie, in order to address the serious issues we face regarding homelessness and the scourge of Fentanyl in this City. I applaud your work.

Now, all of you must roll up your sleeves and put in some work to address the lack of access to food and pharmaceuticals for specific communities in this City. Production of socio-economic conditions such as this can no longer be tolerated.

I hope for the best and remind all of you that the people are watching.

Respectfully,

Malik Washington

Malik Washington is a freelance journalist and Director at Destination: Freedom and Destination Freedom Media Group.

