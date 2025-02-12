Anti Police-Terror Project Opposes Northeastern University’s Proposal for a Private Police Force in East Oakland

Licensed under the Unsplash+ License

The Anti Police-Terror Project (APTP) has issued a strong rejection of Northeastern University’s recent proposal to create a private police force in East Oakland, calling it a dangerous and misguided initiative. APTP argues that this plan represents another instance of militarized occupation of Black and Brown communities, disguised as a measure for “safety,” while disregarding the voices and needs of the residents it will impact.

One of the primary concerns raised by APTP is the lack of transparency regarding the hiring of non-sworn security officers and former police officers. In a city like Oakland, where the police department is still under federal oversight due to a history of violence and misconduct, the establishment of a private police force without robust accountability measures poses serious risks. APTP warns that this new force could operate with increased impunity, leading to heightened incidents of racial profiling, assaults, and brutality against community members.

APTP argues that if Northeastern University genuinely aimed to enhance safety in East Oakland, it would not allocate $20 million to funding a police presence. Instead, the organization advocates for investments in community-centered solutions that have been proven to improve safety, such as affordable housing, mental health services, job training programs, grocery stores, and support for unhoused individuals. According to APTP, true safety is rooted in stable housing, employment opportunities, and access to healthcare, rather than the presence of armed officers on the streets.

Despite claims from Northeastern University that community input will be part of the planning process, APTP asserts that such engagement is occurring too late. They question whether the university made genuine efforts to consult East Oakland residents about their safety concerns and needs. Did they seek feedback on the community’s priorities, such as affordable housing or job opportunities? APTP argues that the university instead brought a policing plan from Boston—a city with its own legacy of racial issues and aggressive law enforcement—without regard for the specific needs of East Oakland.

Moreover, APTP highlights the troubling implications of this proposal for the legacy of Mills College, a historic institution that has served as a beacon for Black and Brown women, including influential leaders like Congresswoman-elect Lateefah Simon. Transforming this space into a campus with an armed security force, APTP contends, is a betrayal of the values Mills College has represented—empowerment and opportunity rather than oppression.

“This is a violent and dangerous power grab by Northeastern University,” stated Cat Brooks, Co-founder of APTP. “We will not stand by as an institution attempts to turn East Oakland into a police state. If they want to support our community, they need to invest in housing, jobs, and resources—not in another occupying force that terrorizes families.”

APTP emphasizes that data consistently shows that increased police presence does not correlate with enhanced safety. They view Northeastern’s proposal as a knee-jerk reaction that diverts critical funding into a system that has repeatedly failed communities, especially at a time when Oakland is facing a significant budget deficit of $90 million.

In light of these concerns, the Anti Police-Terror Project is calling for Northeastern University to immediately abandon its plan for a private police force and instead redirect those funds towards solutions that address the root causes of violence and instability in East Oakland. APTP advocates for a shift in focus from punitive measures to community investment, emphasizing that real safety comes from empowering residents, not policing them.

Categories:

Tags: