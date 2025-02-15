Attorney General Bonta Files Amicus Brief Supporting Challenge to Trump’s Ban on Transgender Servicemembers

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta, alongside a coalition of 20 attorneys general, has filed an amicus brief in the case of Talbott v. Trump, challenging President Trump’s executive order that aimed to prohibit transgender servicemembers from serving in the military. The plaintiffs in this case include six active-duty servicemembers and two individuals seeking to enlist.

In the brief, the attorneys general argue that the executive order undermines the effectiveness of the military, threatens the National Guard’s ability to respond to natural disasters, and jeopardizes efforts to protect the rights of LGBTQ+ communities across the nation.

“Today we are filing an amicus brief to protect the rights of the hard-working military servicemembers who have dedicated their lives to serving and protecting our country,” Attorney General Bonta stated. “The Trump Administration’s decision to single out and discriminate against transgender servicemembers is not only an insult to all who serve but is also unlawful. As home to approximately 2.8 million LGBTQ+ individuals, California will continue to advocate for the rights of our transgender community as they seek to live authentically.”

California hosts the largest concentration of military personnel and bases in the nation. If the executive order is upheld, it could have significant repercussions for the state. The California National Guard plays a critical role in responding to national security threats and natural disasters, including recent devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. Transgender servicemembers, like their peers, are qualified individuals who volunteer to protect the nation in times of need.

The coalition’s amicus brief urges the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to issue a preliminary injunction against the enforcement of the order. The attorneys general argue that banning transgender individuals from military service will:

– Harm National Guard recruitment efforts, compromising state security and readiness.

– Undermine state institutions and efforts to protect the rights of LGBTQ+ communities.

– Adversely affect transgender veterans, active servicemembers, and those aspiring to serve.

– Weaken the military’s reputation as an inclusive institution by imposing discriminatory policies.

Attorney General Bonta is joined in this filing by the attorneys general of Vermont, Washington, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, and Wisconsin. This coalition reflects a broader commitment to uphold the rights of all servicemembers and to challenge policies that threaten equality and inclusion within the military.

A copy of the brief can be found here.

Categories:

Tags: