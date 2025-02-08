Attorney General Bonta Files Motion Against Trump Administration Over Federal Funding Freeze

AG Rob Bonta

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced today that he is leading a coalition of 23 attorneys general in a legal motion aimed at enforcing a court order that requires the Trump Administration to release federal funds designated for critical state programs. This action comes in response to ongoing evidence that the Trump Administration is unlawfully blocking state funding under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), jeopardizing access to essential services such as food, healthcare, and infrastructure projects.

The coalition’s motion, filed in the case of NY v. Trump, emphasizes the severe consequences of the funding freeze, which threatens over $100 billion in Medicaid funding and substantial resources for infrastructure and climate initiatives in California alone.

“Let’s be clear: the authority to allocate federal funds rests with Congress, not the President,” stated Attorney General Bonta. “The Trump Administration’s actions have created chaos and confusion, adversely affecting millions of Americans who depend on federal assistance. We are seeking the court’s enforcement of its Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) to ensure that the necessary funding for our energy security, transportation, and infrastructure is released without further delay. Upholding the law is our priority, and we will fight to protect vital resources for our communities.”

In the current fiscal year, California is projected to receive $168 billion in federal funds—34% of the state’s budget—excluding support for public colleges and universities. This encompasses $107.5 billion designated for Medicaid, which serves approximately 14.5 million Californians, including 5 million children and 2.3 million seniors and individuals with disabilities. Additionally, over 9,000 state employee positions are supported by federal funding. The coalition’s motion outlines that without these federal funds, states could face significant cash shortages that would hinder their ability to provide basic services.

As of January 2025, California has been allocated $63 billion from the IIJA and nearly $5 billion from the IRA, not counting funds directed to local governments or agencies. However, due to the ongoing disruptions caused by the Trump Administration, key initiatives at risk include:

Home Electrification and Appliances Rebates Program: Funded by the IRA with $4.5 billion, this program helps low- and moderate-income households purchase and install energy-efficient home appliances. Thousands of Californians who have begun installations are now facing additional costs due to the funding freeze.

Solar for All Program: This initiative aims to install solar energy projects in underserved communities with $7 billion allocated from the IRA. States in the coalition have reported difficulties accessing their grant accounts, delaying critical clean energy projects.

Climate Pollution Reduction Grant Program: With a $5 billion allocation from the IRA, this program supports greenhouse gas reduction efforts. Several projects, including a $500 million initiative in Los Angeles to reduce pollution, remain inaccessible due to funding issues.

National Air Monitoring Network: The IRA has set aside $117.5 million for air monitoring grants to protect communities from harmful pollution. Access to these grants has also been impeded, impacting public health efforts.

The coalition’s motion aims to enforce the TRO to ensure that these funds are promptly released to support the health and well-being of residents in California and across the nation. Attorney General Bonta is joined in this legal action by attorneys general from New York, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Illinois, and others from various states committed to protecting their constituents.

The motion to enforce and motion for a preliminary injunction is available here.

