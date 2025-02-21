Breaking: Mike Webb Leaves City of Davis For Yolo County

Woodland, CA – On Tuesday, February 25, the Yolo County Board of Supervisors will vote on an agenda item to approve the selection of Mike Webb as the new County Administrator. Currently serving as the City Manager for the City of Davis, Mr. Webb was selected as the top choice amongst three finalists. He brings nearly three decades of experience to the role, succeeding Interim County Administrator Dirk Brazil.

“I am truly honored to be appointed by the Board of Supervisors to be the next County Administrator,” stated Mike Webb. “It is a privilege to lead the organization into the future as we carry out the Board’s vision and priorities with a highly capable and talented workforce. Yolo County provides critical stewardship of resources and services to residents, businesses, and visitors alike. I look forward to working with the Board of Supervisors, the staff team, partners, and the community to serve this great county with professionalism, integrity, and sound governance.”

Before he was appointed County Administrator, Webb served as the City Manager for the City of Davis since 2017. His nearly three-decade tenure with the city includes roles such as Assistant City Manager, Director of Community Development & Sustainability, and Principal Planner.

He has held leadership positions in key areas such as economic development, land use planning, resource conservation, and organizational and policy development. In these capacities, he oversaw multi-million-dollar budgets, led infrastructure and capital improvement projects, and played a pivotal role in shaping regional policies and collaborations.

Webb has extensive fiscal stewardship experience, long-range strategic planning, and intergovernmental collaboration. Mr. Webb has been recognized throughout his career for his commitment to ethical governance, strategic planning, and community engagement. He has collaborated with regional partners, including Yolo County, UC Davis,

The Sacramento Area Council of Governments (SACOG), and multiple special districts, to advance innovative policies and programs. His leadership has been instrumental in major initiatives, such as Healthy Yolo Together (the community-wide response to COVID), spearheading multiple housing and affordable housing projects, commercial developments, and promoting agricultural and habitat conservation and sustainability efforts that have received statewide recognition.

Webb holds a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Policy Analysis and Planning from UC Davis and a Master of Public Administration from the University of Southern California. He is a Senior Fellow and Board Member of the American Leadership Forum (ALF) Mountain Valley Chapter and an active International City/County Management Association (ICMA) member.

“The Board of Supervisors is thrilled to welcome Mike Webb as Yolo County’s next County Administrator,” said Board Chair Mary Vixie Sandy. “Mike brings a wealth of experience, strong leadership, and a deep understanding of our community. His proven track record of collaboration, innovation, and dedication to public service makes him the right choice to lead Yolo County into the future. We look forward to working together to advance the county’s priorities and serve our residents with excellence.”

Supervisor Frerichs, who worked with Mike Webb while on the council, told the Vanguard, “After a comprehensive search which resulted in many highly qualified candidates, we have selected Mike Webb to serve as Yolo County’s Chief Administrative Officer (CAO). I have been fortunate to work directly with Mike for the last fifteen years in numerous capacities- as a Davis Planning Commissioner, as Councilmember (when we first hired him to serve as Davis’ City Manager), as Mayor of Davis, and now as a Yolo County Supervisor”

He added, “Mike brings a wealth of knowledge and proven leadership in governance at a time when our county needs it. I’m grateful for his demonstrated track record of success leading the city of Davis and am confident that his extensive network of established relationships, throughout Yolo County and the Sacramento region, will allow him to successfully serve the people of Yolo County when engaging with our partner agencies and community members.”

“Mike Webb has been an exemplary city manager,” said Vice Mayor and City Councilmember Donna Neville. “His depth of knowledge, his long history with the City of Davis and his strong, but compassionate management style have all served the City well. We will miss him greatly, but look forward to seeing him excel in this new position.”

“Mike made my transition to City Council so smooth and welcoming,” said City Councilmember Linda Deos. “His kindness and support have truly made me feel at home with staff and leadership since day one, and I’m grateful for the warm reception and guidance he’s offered. It’s been a pleasure working with Mike, and I wish him all the best.”

“While it will be a challenge to replace Mike, I am glad to know the city will still be under his leadership at the county level,” said City Councilmember Gloria Partida. “I am grateful to have worked with him for a portion of his long years of service, especially during some of the most difficult times our city has ever experienced.”

“City Manager Webb has been a dedicated employee and leader for the City of Davis with resilience and fortitude,” said City Councilmember Josh Chapman. “We appreciate his years of service and wish him all the best in his new role as County Administrator for Yolo County.”

As County Administrator, Webb is devoted to upholding Yolo County’s tradition of ethical governance, community engagement, and service excellence. He aims to foster collaboration, integrate solutions to enhance operations, and prioritize environmental stewardship. With a leadership approach focused on transparency, inclusivity, strategic planning, and fostering a positive and collaborative organizational culture, Webb looks forward to guiding Yolo County toward a future of continued progress and resilience.

Mike Webb will officially assume his role of County Administrator on March 31.

Author David Greenwald Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

