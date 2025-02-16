CA Gov. Newsom Red Lights $50M to Protect Immigrants, State against Trump

SACRAMENTO, CA – California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed laws Friday setting aside $50 million to help the state protect its policies from challenges by the Trump administration and defend immigrants amid the president’s mass-deportation plans, reported CBS News.

The laws, explained CBS News, will set up “$25 million for the state Department of Justice to fight legal battles against the federal government, and $25 million in part for legal groups to defend immigrants facing possible deportation.”

Since Trump’s last administration, the CBS News notes “the same fights are reemerging in the early days of Trump’s second term” with the article noting the current president’s “climate laws, water policy, immigrant rights.”

CBS added that after Trump assumed office, “Newsom expanded a special session to ‘Trump-proof’ California values by calling on legislators to also prioritize the Southern California wildfire response,” including a “$2.5 billion package for fire relief into law last month to help fund the state’s disaster response including evacuations, sheltering survivors and removing household hazardous waste.”

CBS News noted that Republican lawmakers have criticized the funding for lawsuits, saying the focus on Trump is “distracting as the Los Angeles area recovers from the fires.”

GOP Senate Minority Leader Brian Jones charged, “This slush fund isn’t about solving any real problems — it’s a political stunt designed to distract from the urgent issues our state faces and it won’t bode well for fire victims.”

CBS News reported other problems, including that “critics have also said the legislation doesn’t ensure that funding wouldn’t be used to defend immigrants without legal status who have been convicted of serious felonies.”

But, added CBS, Newsom declared “the money wasn’t intended to be used for that purpose,” and encouraged lawmakers to pass subsequent legislation if clarifying that is needed.

