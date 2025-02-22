CAIR Leads Coalition Urging Trump to Abandon Gaza Expulsion Plans  

WASHINGTON, DC — More than 70 civil rights organizations, faith groups, and advocacy coalitions are calling on President Donald Trump to abandon plans for U.S. control over Gaza, urging the administration to pursue a comprehensive peace plan instead, according to the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

In a joint letter sent to the White House last week, the coalition expressed alarm over Trump’s repeated proposals to expel nearly two million Palestinians from Gaza, said CAIR, noting this move would constitute genocide and destabilize the entire Middle East.

The letter, backed by CAIR and numerous advocacy groups, urged the administration to build upon its previous success in securing a ceasefire.

CAIR highlighted the coalition’s comprehensive peace agenda focuses on protecting civilian lives through diplomacy. It calls for halting military operations, restoring full U.S. funding to UNRWA, and collaborating with Palestinian leadership to create a viable path toward Palestinian statehood.

According to CAIR, the letter warns any White House-backed policy of expelling Palestinians from Gaza would violate international law. The organization emphasized that such a policy would provoke backlash across the Arab and Muslim world, entangling the U.S. in endless wars.

The signatories of this letter, as noted by CAIR, represent a diverse array of organizations, including the American Center for Justice, Americans for Justice in Palestine Action, CODEPINK, and Unitarian Universalists for Justice in the Middle East, among others.

CAIR’s press statement underscored the significance of this unified stance, noting the Trump administration—and future U.S. governments—must prioritize humanitarian solutions over militaristic interventions.

CAIR added, the White House has yet to issue an official response to the letter. However, CAIR and its coalition partners remain committed to ensuring that Palestinian voices are heard and the U.S. stands on the side of justice and peace.

Author Bella Benavides Bella (Davynn) is a rising junior at the University of California, Los Angeles. She is majoring in International Development Studies and Political Science. She hails from Pearsall, Texas and is a first-generation Mexican-American student. Once she gradautes, she intends on going to law school to puruse a career in the social justice sector.

