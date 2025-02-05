California Lawmakers Reimagine Holocaust and Genocide Education

Licensed under the Unsplash+ License

SACRAMENTO, CA – California State Senator Henry Stern’s office addressed the 80th anniversary of the Auschwitz liberation recently, noting state lawmakers intend to highlight the “gap in Holocaust and genocide education in the state’s schools.”

A report titled “Holocaust and Genocide Education in California: A study of Statewide Context and Local Implementation” was released by Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Governor’s Council on Holocaust and Genocide Education, said Stern (D-Calabasas).

The lawmaker said the report aimed to empower both educators and students with “tools to confront hate, bigotry, and misinformation while fostering empathy and resilience.”

Senator Stern’s office added the report found, of 143 school districts, “just 26% have programs for Holocaust or other genocide education.”

Senator Stern acknowledged this, stating that it is “a blind spot in our education system when it comes to Holocaust and genocide education.”

Senator Stern noted his history in expanding Holocaust and genocide education, explaining education development is an ongoing, two-year commitment with the help of multiple partners, such as California Attorney General Rob Bonta and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond.

Senator Stern expressed optimism, stating, “The California Department of Education is on the right track.”

He cited lawmakers in their efforts to fund the Teachers Collaborative, explaining that school topics would “have a place educators can go to develop the skills and support they need to bring Holocaust education back to…California classrooms.”

Senator Stern’s SB 1277 “has already hosted 1500+ teachers and administrators since its inception in 2021,” according to Stern’s statement, adding the legislation aims to “reach 1 million students,” while also training “8400 teachers by 2029 and 1,062,500 students by end of the decade.”

Senator Stern’s office cited several other educators who have already begun seeing the impacts of increased genocide education, with school leaders also learning more in this process.

Stern’s team noted California’s role in genocide education, citing the state as “leading” the nation with “a $2 million allocation in the 2024 budget bill for the California Teachers Collaborative.” They aim to use this funding for “teacher training, (providing) critical resources, and (fostering) collaboration to ensure students (…) learn this vital history.”

