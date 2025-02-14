California Legislation to Restrict Local Police from Aiding ICE

SACRAMENTO, CA – A recently introduced bill by a California legislator would generally restrict local police from aiding immigration authorities near medical offices, places of worship and day care centers.

Assemblymember Jose Solanche Jr. (D-Lynwood), who drafted the bill, is hoping to address concerns from his constituents about the Trump administration carrying out aggressive enforcement actions, according to the Sacramento Bee

Assemblymember Solanche told the Bee the purpose of the bill is to make sure local police are “not collaborating and adding to the enforcement that the federal government will be potentially doing.”

The Bee reports it is unclear how much information sharing and cooperation the bill could affect, because California law already prevents police departments from helping ICE investigate, detain, or arrest people—with the exceptions of escapees from state prison or persons convicted of a serious felony.

Generally, the bill would prohibit state law enforcement agencies from collaborating with federal authorities regarding immigration enforcement actions when they take place “within a radius of one mile of a childcare or daycare facility, a religious institution or place of worship, or a hospital or medical office, the Bee wrote.

According to Assemblymember Solanche, the bill was inspired by another measure introduced in December by Sen. Lena Gonzalez (D-Long Beach), that would prevent the sharing of information about teachers, students and their families for immigration enforcement actions.

The Bee reports that bill has been met with pushback from Republicans of the assembly.

Assemblymember Bill Essayli (R-Corona) argues measures like these create greater worries about where ICE could target, warning of a potential spread of “extreme fear-mongering, irrational narratives,” the Bee wrote.

Assemblymember Essayli introduced a bill of his own in December, the Bee added, which would require state and local law enforcement to cooperate with ICE, including providing information about a person’s release date from jail if there was a felony conviction.

The Bee story said Assemblymember Solanche acknowledged his bill would not create safe havens from deportations and that ICE does not need the help of local officials to act, noting the bill is necessary because it “will alleviate concerns people have, not add to them.”

