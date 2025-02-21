Commentary: Beyond a ‘Densify, Densify, Densify’ Approach

Reading the title from a recent op-ed by the LA Times, Joel Kotkin, it seemed like it was going to be another anti-densify article (California’s housing problems require a better solution than densify, densify, densify)—but, rather than a polemic, it was a reasonable call, a balanced approach.

Kotkin does not outright reject densification, but rather questions whether it should be the only solution. The concerns about infrastructure strain, affordability, and community resistance are valid, especially if densification happens without parallel investments in public services or affordability measures

Instead, Kotkin argues that California’s housing crisis cannot be solved solely by increasing urban density (“densify, densify, densify”) and that a more comprehensive approach is needed.

While proponents of densification highlight benefits such as efficient land use, improved public transit, and economic growth, critics point out potential downsides like rising costs, infrastructure strain, and community resistance.

The piece suggests that a balanced strategy—including zoning reforms, streamlined permitting, and community engagement—is necessary to effectively address the state’s housing challenges.

The “densify, densify, densify” approach has has ignited a debate, with proponents highlighting its benefits and critics pointing out potential drawbacks.

There is a case to be made for densification.

Efficient Land Use. By constructing multi-family units in urban centers, cities can accommodate more residents without expanding into undeveloped areas, preserving natural landscapes and reducing urban sprawl.

Enhanced Public Transit. Higher population densities can justify and support more robust public transportation systems, leading to reduced traffic congestion and lower greenhouse gas emissions.

Economic Vitality. Densification can stimulate local economies by bringing more consumers into urban areas, boosting businesses, and increasing municipal tax revenues.

A recent study by RCLCO (Robert Charles Lesser and Co.) highlights that, when effectively structured, property tax-based incentives can alleviate housing shortages and provide a strong return on investment for municipalities. These incentives can make urban development more attractive to builders, leading to an increase in housing supply and improved affordability.

Charlies Hewlett, Caroline Flax Ganz and Jackson Browning write, “these programs lead to a strong return on investment for municipalities, resulting in more affordable housing and increased tax revenues. Despite the clear benefits, some cities remain hesitant to adopt these incentives due to concerns about the timing and magnitude of budgetary impacts.”

Despite its potential benefits, densification faces criticism on several fronts.

Limited Impact on Affordability. Some argue that simply increasing the number of housing units doesn’t guarantee affordability. Without specific measures to include affordable housing, new developments may cater to higher-income residents, potentially driving up property values and rents in surrounding areas.

Infrastructure Strain. Adding more residents to existing urban areas can put pressure on infrastructure, including water, sewage, and public services, which may not be equipped to handle increased demand without significant investment.

Community Resistance. Local communities may resist densification efforts due to concerns about changing neighborhood character, increased traffic, and potential environmental impacts.

The recent article in the Atlantic we covered earlier this week, discusses how well-intentioned urban planning efforts, while aiming to preserve community character, can inadvertently restrict urban evolution and accessibility for newcomers, potentially exacerbating housing shortages.

Adding to that problem is the fact—cited by a number of commenters here—that many people simply do not want to rent and live in high-density living, especially in areas like Davis outside of dense urban centers.

Kotkin for instance, cites a recent PPIC survey which found “that 70% of the state’s adults preferred single-family residences.”

Moreover, he noted, “Not surprisingly, a large majority of Californians, according to a poll by former Obama campaign pollster David Binder, opposed legislation signed by Newsom in 2021 that in effect banned single-family zoning in much of the state.”

Others have suggested the expansion of publicly subsidized affordable housing.

But Kotkin cites “adding more projects such as the ambitious renewal of Jordan Downs in South L.A., but this will be difficult in a nearly broke city and a state with budget problems as well, and again it won’t match the aspirations of most Californians.”

Earlier this week, we reported on an effort by Senator Cabaldon along with Assemblymember Buffy Wicks to create a $10 billion fund for affordable housing. While that is certainly a helpful approach (unless you happen to oppose subsidized housing), even that may not go far enough.

Kotkin suggests one way out of this crisis, and that would be “to expand the streamlined permitting and regulatory processes that Newsom and local leaders are fast-tracking for fire reconstruction, incentivizing rather than punishing townhome and single-family home construction.”

He argues, “Instead of laws all but mandating high-density units, usually rentals, in the state’s biggest metros, Sacramento needs to encourage market-driven projects based on consumer preferences.”

Kotkin also suggests, wait for it… “peripheral development” which he argues “could open opportunities for first-time home-buyers.”

Other approaches would require some sort of balanced and multifaceted approach that considers the merits of densification while acknowledging its challenges.

Inclusive Zoning Policies. Implementing zoning reforms that require a mix of market-rate and affordable housing units can ensure that new developments serve diverse income levels.

Streamlined Permitting Processes. Simplifying and accelerating the approval process for new housing projects can reduce costs and encourage development. Lessons from other states, such as Texas’ H.B. 14, demonstrate that reducing bureaucratic delays can lead to a surge in housing permits.

Community Engagement. Involving local communities in planning decisions can help address concerns and foster support for densification projects that align with neighborhood needs and values.

None of these are of course panaceas and all of them have considerable drawback.

But, while densification offers a viable pathway to mitigate housing shortages, it must be thoughtfully implemented within a broader strategy that includes affordability measures, infrastructure investment, and community collaboration to effectively address California’s complex housing challenges.

Author David Greenwald Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

