Many observers have believed that new immigration policies by the Trump administration might help alleviate California’s housing crisis. But as Jessica Flores of the San Francisco Chronicle’s article suggests, the opposite might be true.
As the Trump administration’s aggressive deportation policies continue to cast a long shadow over the nation, California finds itself grappling with an exacerbated housing crisis. The heart of this crisis is not only rooted in economic and urban planning challenges but is significantly influenced by the administration’s immigration stance, which threatens to dismantle the fragile ecosystem that supports the state’s construction industry.
Flores’ article chronicles the story of Shirley Pablo and Annia Lopez’s morning rounds in Oakland, which highlight a growing concern among immigrant communities. Armed with wagons filled with essentials and red cards listing constitutional rights, these outreach workers serve as a lifeline to day laborers—a group particularly vulnerable to immigration raids. These laborers, predominantly undocumented and Latino, are integral to California’s construction workforce. Yet, under the Trump administration’s sweeping deportation agenda, they face an uncertain future.
The fear among day laborers is palpable. The visible nature of their work, as they are often gathered in public spaces like street corners and parking lots, makes them easy targets for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers. This visibility, coupled with the administration’s focus on deporting undocumented immigrants regardless of criminal history, has instilled a sense of dread that permeates these communities.
“People are scared,” said Gabriela Galicia to the Chronicle, executive director of Street Level Health Project, which provides services to recently arrived immigrants in Alameda County.
The ramifications of this fear extend beyond the individuals directly affected. With many laborers opting to stay away from job sites, the construction industry, already plagued by labor shortages, faces further strain. Nik Theodore, an expert in urban planning, warns that a significant decrease in day laborers could lead to delays in construction projects and increased building costs—factors that could severely hinder efforts to address California’s dire housing shortage.
“The demand for construction workers is incredibly high, and day laborers are part of that workforce,” said Nik Theodore to the Chronicle. Theodore, an urban planning and policy professor at the University of Illinois-Chicago, explained to the Chronicle, “If there is a significant decrease in the number of day laborers, labor shortages will worsen, projects will be further delayed and the cost of building will rise.”
This labor shortage is particularly concerning given the critical role day laborers play in disaster recovery. Following natural calamities, such as the recent fires in Los Angeles, day laborers are often among the first to clear debris and begin the rebuilding process. Their contribution is not just valuable but essential to the recovery and resilience of affected communities.
In the broader context, the deportation agenda risks not only economic losses but also social fragmentation. The Niskanen Center estimates that nearly one million people might self-deport during Trump’s presidency, resulting in a staggering $130 billion loss in gross domestic product by 2025. This economic impact is compounded by the social cost of tearing apart communities and families, undermining the very fabric of what makes California’s diverse society vibrant.
The Chronicle reports, “The most comprehensive study of day laborers in the U.S. is about two decades old. In 2006, researchers at UCLA, the University of Illinois-Chicago and the New School University in New York City determined that roughly 117,600 people qualified as day laborers in the country on any given day.
“Working off the same survey data, the Public Policy Institute of California estimated that more than 40,000 of those workers were in California.”
Despite the challenges, organizations like Street Level Health Project continue to provide invaluable support to immigrant communities. Through outreach initiatives, legal education, and emergency planning, they aim to empower individuals to understand and exercise their rights. However, the road ahead is fraught with challenges, as the political climate remains hostile and unpredictable.
While the administration’s policies are designed to deter undocumented immigration, they inadvertently jeopardize sectors that rely heavily on immigrant labor. In California, where immigrants make up nearly 40% of the construction workforce, the stakes are particularly high. The housing crisis, already a complex issue, is further complicated by a shrinking labor pool and stalled projects.
We often think of the impact on farm prices, as the immigration net closes, but we have ignored the impact on home construction prices—already sky high, which has greatly contributed to the housing crisis.
The need for a balanced approach to immigration policy is clear. While border security and legal compliance are legitimate concerns, they must be weighed against the economic and social realities of states like California. A more compassionate and pragmatic approach could help harness the potential of immigrant communities, integrating them into the workforce in ways that benefit both the economy and society.
As California navigates these turbulent times, it is crucial for policymakers to recognize the interconnectedness of immigration and the housing crisis. Supporting immigrant labor not only addresses immediate workforce shortages but also contributes to long-term economic stability. By fostering an inclusive environment where immigrants can thrive, California can take meaningful steps toward resolving its housing challenges and building a more resilient future for all its residents.
Trump’s deportation agenda, while politically motivated, poses a significant threat to California’s housing crisis. The state’s reliance on immigrant labor underscores the need for policies that protect these workers and recognize their contributions. As we look to the future, embracing a more inclusive approach will be key to overcoming the challenges ahead and ensuring that California remains a beacon of opportunity and innovation.
Please tell me how many illegal immigrant carpenters/labors that don’t have criminal records and haven’t committed a crime have been deported in the last three weeks?
You’re ignoring the problem cited in my piece and trying to shift to a different issue.
Because the answer is probably “zero”.
There are many issues in play today in which public opinions are staunchly behind to the tune of 90-10, 80-20, 70-30.
Why are democrats usually on the 10-20-30 side? They just don’t get it and will continue to see their party lose.
The issue with the policy, as described in the story, is that despite the claim that only undocumented immigrants with criminal records are being targeted for deportation, the reality is different. The article highlights that ICE is arresting thousands of undocumented immigrants, including those without criminal records. This creates fear and insecurity among immigrant communities, particularly among day laborers who are highly visible and vulnerable due to their work circumstances.
The policy exacerbates existing labor shortages, particularly in the construction industry, which heavily relies on immigrant workers. This, in turn, could worsen California’s housing crisis by delaying construction projects and increasing building costs. Additionally, the fear of deportation forces many undocumented immigrants to abstain from seeking work, further intensifying labor shortages and economic impacts.
Moreover, there are also concerns about racial profiling and the targeting of vulnerable individuals, which undermines community trust and stability. Immigrant-rights advocates emphasize the importance of knowing and exercising constitutional rights to protect against unwarranted actions by immigration authorities, indicating a disconnect between policy rhetoric and its implementation on the ground.
“The policy exacerbates existing labor shortages, particularly in the construction industry”
So the Trump administration shouldn’t deport criminal illegal immigrants so the construction industry labor shortages?
The article points out a drawback to the Trump administration’s policy. Whether you believe that leads to the conclusion you’ve stated is subjective.
Correction:
So the Trump administration shouldn’t deport criminal illegal immigrants because of the construction industry labor shortages?
https://www.latintimes.com/heres-how-many-migrants-have-been-detained-deported-after-trumps-first-two-weeks-office-574818
STATS Biden: 295 arrests/day in FY25 (Oct-Nov)
-Trump: 626 arrests/day through Feb 3
Biden: 45 noncriminal arrests/day
-Trump: ~300 noncriminal arrests/day
Biden: 856 removals/day
-Trump: 407 removals/day https://t.co/rYYEXro7Sd
source: — David J. Bier (@David_J_Bier) February 5, 2025
Thanks for posting that.
Anecdotally, I know of families not going to church. I know of children not going to school. The Chronicle piece was helpful to me because it talked to people on the ground. The mistake that Keith is making is he’s using rhetoric, he’s not on the ground and he’s not looking at data.
I didn’t know who David Bier was so I did a quick search and this is one of the first things that popped up:
“David J. Bier of the pro-immigration, libertarian Cato Institute”
You mean the Cato institute founded by Charles Koch? Shouldn’t you instead of pointing out the source, ascertain whether his data is accurate?
Then I checked out Bier’s X account.
He comes across to me as very anti-Trump and liberal sounding.
This I did run through the fact checker…
The article from the Latin Times reports that in the first two weeks of President Donald Trump’s second term, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detained 8,784 undocumented immigrants and deported 5,693 individuals. These figures were released by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) through a video on its X (formerly Twitter) account.
David Bier, Director of Immigration Studies at the Cato Institute, provided additional context by comparing these numbers to previous data. He noted that during the fiscal year 2025 (as of November 30), the average number of removals and returns was 856 per day, whereas the reported figure in the DHS video was 407 per day. This indicates a decrease in the daily average of removals and returns during the initial weeks of President Trump’s second term.
Further reports indicate that ICE has faced challenges with detention capacity. A CBS News report mentioned that as of a recent Tuesday morning, ICE detention facilities were at 109% capacity, holding close to 42,000 detainees despite having an official capacity of 38,521 beds. This overcrowding has led to the release of some migrants.
The data presented in the Latin Times article aligns with information from other reputable sources, including statements from DHS and analyses by immigration experts. The reported figures are consistent with the current understanding of ICE’s enforcement actions during this period.
“This I did run through the fact checker…”
How about your 9:01 comment?
No.
I think you should be more concerned about the fact that instead of checking the data which is all publicly available, you decided to smear the source as being anti-Trump. That’s not a valid argument.
So what fact checker do you use?
Shouldn’t you cite your source?
David, I’ve been chastised in the past for not divulging my sources.
Shouldn’t you cite who you are using for your fact checker source?
Trump administration is also going after immigrants who live here legally. It has them terrified
President Trump often rails about illegal immigration, but some of his executive orders aim to eliminate or undermine legal pathways for immigration.
Maria Eugenia Torres Ramirez never sought to reside in the United States illegally. A political activist from Venezuela who fiercely opposes President Nicolas Maduro, she approached border agents in Del Rio, Texas, in 2021 and asked for asylum, saying she feared for her life.
Torres Ramirez, 37, fled Venezuela with her two young children after federal police fired shots outside her restaurant and began demanding that employees tell them where they could find her.
With her asylum case pending, Torres Ramirez, who now lives in Los Angeles, bolstered her legal armor by obtaining Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, which allows people facing extraordinary conditions in their homelands to reside in the U.S. If denied asylum, she reasoned, she would still have a work permit and be shielded from deportation.
That was until the Trump administration moved to end TPS for many Venezuelans.
https://www.latimes.com/politics/story/2025-02-07/trump-immigration-crackdown-targets-legal-pathways
I’m not a Trump supporter but the issue in articles like this is pushing me toward becoming one. 🙂
But on a more-serious note, why is it that progressives (in particular) want to take advantage of “undocumented” workers, in regard to wages? And not just within the construction industry?
One would think that progressives would be supporting a competitive wage for undocumented workers.
I think you are taking a very narrow view and think we should break it down a bit better…
This question seems to assume that progressives as a group want to exploit undocumented workers for lower wages, which is a contentious and politically charged claim. A more nuanced approach would be to break it down into key components:
1. Progressive Stance on Undocumented Workers – In general, progressives advocate for stronger labor protections, pathways to legal status, and fair wages for all workers, regardless of immigration status. Many support policies like a higher minimum wage, union protections, and worker rights enforcement, which would benefit undocumented workers as well.
2. Economic Reality & Employer Incentives – It’s not “progressives” who set wages; rather, employers (including both liberal and conservative business owners) often exploit undocumented workers because their lack of legal status makes them vulnerable to wage theft and poor working conditions. This is a problem driven by economic incentives, not just political ideology.
3. Legislation & Policy Efforts – Progressive lawmakers often push for laws that would protect undocumented workers, such as expanding labor rights, cracking down on wage theft, and supporting comprehensive immigration reform. Opponents of these policies often argue that granting more rights would incentivize illegal immigration, leading to political gridlock.
4. Construction & Other Industries – The construction industry (as well as agriculture, hospitality, and domestic work) relies on undocumented labor, often because these workers have fewer legal protections and less bargaining power. The push for stronger labor laws would help raise wages across the board, but employer enforcement remains a key issue.
Rather than progressives wanting to “take advantage” of undocumented workers, the reality is that undocumented workers are often exploited due to their legal status, and progressives generally advocate for higher wages and stronger protections for all workers. The real question is why more isn’t being done to enforce labor laws and hold exploitative employers accountable—which is something many progressives actively fight for.
So well laid out David. Did you come up with all of this or did it come from a fact checker?
David says: “I think you are taking a very narrow view and think we should break it down a bit better…”
I think you’re blowing smoke.
If undocumented workers weren’t “exploited” as you just mentioned, then the cost of housing would rise – which is the entire stated concern of your article.
Cost of labor is a factor in construction costs. But not the only factor.
Something to consider however:
• If undocumented workers get paid fairly, the industry might shift toward more legal workers, unionized labor, or automation to keep costs down.
• Increased wages could attract more domestic workers, balancing supply and demand without extreme price increases.
You’ve also jumped the gun on this argument without ascertaining my position.
David says: “If undocumented workers get paid fairly, the industry might shift toward more legal workers, unionized labor, or automation to keep costs down.”
How do legal workers and unionized labor “help keep costs down”, compared to taking advantage of undocumented workers? Also, wouldn’t automation be increasingly adopted if “undocumented workers” were deported?
You seem to have a short memory, in that you raised concerns regarding housing on campus due to the requirement to pay workers the “prevailing wage”. (There was some debate as to whether or not it was actually required.)
David says: “Increased wages could attract more domestic workers, balancing supply and demand without extreme price increases.”
So again, how do “increased wages” help with housing construction prices – the stated concern of your article?
Also, if you’re now switching to supporting “increased wages” (which directly conflicts with the stated goal of your article), wouldn’t the deportation of undocumented workers reduce “supply”, thereby increasing wages for domestic workers?
David says: “You’ve also jumped the gun on this argument without ascertaining my position.”
No – I’m pointing out the RESULT of the position you’ve taken in this article. And you’re smart enough to know this, already.
Your recent replies are coming out like you asked ChatGPT. I seriously doubt the Vanguard can afford an actual Oracle that has the power to ‘check facts’. You do know so-called ‘fact checking’ has been debunked, and you do know when your output looks like you cheated in 8th grade and had ChatGPT write the paper for you.