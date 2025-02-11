Congressional Letter Demands Answers on Wrongful Detention of U.S. Citizens

US Immigration via www.migrationusa.org

WASHINGTON, DC – Democratic lawmakers Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) and Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA)—in a congressional letter sent last week—raised alarming concerns on multiple incidents of U.S. citizens being wrongfully detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) during immigration enforcement raids.

A recent NBC News report noted multiple wrongful detentions involving American citizens, including a Telemundo Puerto Rico report of a toddler, his mother and his grandmother being detained in Milwaukee and taken to an immigration detention center, even though they were U.S. citizens.

ICE has no authority to detain U.S. citizens, said the lawmakers, citing Policy No. 16001.2, that states “[a]s a matter of law, ICE cannot assert its civil immigration enforcement authority to arrest and/or detain a U.S. citizen.”

According to the letter, NBC said, this is an essential practice ensuring the government’s immigration enforcement practices do not infringe on the rights of American citizens according to the congressional letter.

The letter questioned Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Acting ICE Director Caleb Vitello about the disturbing incidents and requested more information by Feb 18, 2025.

Rep. Raskin and Rep. Jayapal demanded, NBC added, a full list of all U.S. citizens detained since Jan. 20, 2025, including the time and location where the citizen was detained, criminal record, if any, and the name of the agency involved in the immigration raid.

The letter emphasized wrongful detentions of U.S. citizens raise serious constitutional concerns and erode public trust in immigration enforcement, reported NBC, citing the letter: “This principle is essential to prevent the escalating government assault on immigrants from becoming a steamroller that crushes the rights of American citizens.”

NBC said the letter, also sent to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and Subcommittee on Immigration Chairman Tom McClintock, set a February 18, 2025, deadline for DHS and ICE to provide the requested information, underscoring the demand for transparency in immigration enforcement.

Authors Madelyn Pineda Jimenez

Kayla Betulius Kayla Betulius is from Brazil and is a first-year International Development Studies major at the University of California, Los Angeles. She is passionate about learning new languages, international law, and social justice. Betulius aims to bring awareness to the injustices minorities encounter in the court system through the VanGuard Court Watch Program. In her free time, she enjoys surfing, sewing clothes, painting, and traveling.

Categories:

Tags: