COURT WATCH: Bail Bondsman Confusion Leads to Additional Bail for Accused

WOODLAND, CA – Judge Clara M. Levers assessed an accused with bail of $5,000 after Deputy Public Defender Ava Landers noted in Yolo County Superior Court last week the previous bail-bond officer had “ran off with his money,” and that it “seems like there’s some unfairness going on.”

The accused was facing a felony in the first degree charge for robbery, two felony charges of theft and unauthorized use of vehicle and conspiracy to commit a crime, and three enhancements, acting in concert to commit first degree robbery, prior conviction, and circumstances in aggravation.

The accused was present in court, and in custody. The accused also had a previous felony hold in Placer County, which he claimed was a misdemeanor.

According to court records and last court’s minute order on Feb. 13, bail had been set for the accused at $50,000. The accused informed the court that to his knowledge the bail was set to $60,000.

The accused was arrested for a domestic violence charge and ultimately stayed in custody due to his previous felony charges which were brought up upon his arrest. The domestic violence charge for which he was arrested was not filed.

DPD Landers stated the accused had already paid everything he could for this un-filed charge to a bail-bond officer, and subsequently, he had a surrender signed last Tuesday.

Because of this, DPD Landers stressed that the accused, “had no money for any bail,” and that he had no income, adding the situation with the bail-bond officer amounted to unfairness and that upon release, he would be residing in Davis with a cousin and not with the victim of the alleged domestic violence case.

The accused also agreed to abide by any terms set by the court, and wear a tracking device if required.

Deputy District Attorney D. Hayes argued the accused was high-risk, stating, “I do not see why we would lower bail when he can afford it, and he has picked up a new law violation.”

DDA Hayes added, “He is getting money to buy drugs, he is using drugs… he is causing quite a bit of disturbance with his significant other… this does not seem like someone we should lessen the restriction on.”

Judge Levers ruled, “non-financial conditions don’t mitigate risk to the public,” setting bail of $5,000 and subject to search and test conditions.

The accused’s trial was set for March.

Declan Foley is a third-year student at UCLA majoring in political science and history. He plans on pursuing law school and is interested in public interest law, policy, and environmental law. He is interested in illuminating inequities within the judicial system and providing that information to the community. In his free time, Declan likes skiing, weight-lifting, and reading fiction.

