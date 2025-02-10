COURT WATCH: Judge Sets Bench Warrant at $30,000 for Accused with Financial Issues

WOODLAND, CA – In a Yolo County Superior Court pretrial hearing conference last Friday morning, Judge Tom M. Dyer set a bench warrant of $30,000 for the accused for non-appearance, despite Deputy Public Defender Sequeria’s claim the accused has transportation issues.

The accused is facing a felony charge from October 2024 for allegedly inflicting corporal injury on her spouse/cohabitant, with one enhancement for circumstances in aggravation.

Because of problems finding transportation, the accused did not appear in court Friday, although DPD Sequeria had tried to arrange rides for the accused and the complaining witness to Yolo County Superior Court—but was unsuccessful.

DPD Sequeria noted the efforts the accused made to appear in court, citing the accused’s attempt to join the conference through a virtual platform, explaining to the court the accused was present in the online meeting room but missed her own hearing due to technological difficulties.

“She told me she was trying to get online, and she was on, then kicked off, on, then kicked off again,” said DPD Sequeria, about the accused’s remote appearance troubles.

Citing the accused’s transportation difficulties, DPD Sequeria stated that such issues indicated larger financial struggles. She added the accused was having problems with housing as well.

DPD Sequeria concluded by asking Judge Dyer not to issue a warrant, because of the persistent attempts the accused made to appear in court.

In response, the prosecution argued this was not the first time the accused had not shown up in court, citing a previous absence on Oct. 12, 2024.

Judge Dyer set a bench warrant for $30,000 to be held until March 7, the accused’s next court date.

