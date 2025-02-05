COURT WATCH: Prosecution Claims Accused Not Interested in Treatment  

WOODLAND, CA – A man accused of two misdemeanors for possession of a controlled substance entered not guilty pleas Tuesday during arraignment in Yolo County Superior Court.

Deputy Public Defender Lisa Lance informed the court the accused had withdrawn from his treatment program after being told that he would no longer have housing there.

Deputy District Attorney Alvina Zhang argued it was because the accused said he was “no longer interested” in receiving treatment.

DDA Zhang noted that in August of 2024, the accused was “doing pretty good” in the rehabilitation program, adding the accused was later discharged from program services in November. To be re-referred to the program, he had to wait 30 days without treatment.

According to DDA Zhang, the accused was not in contact with the program since December of 2024. The accused reportedly self-discharged from the program in January.

DDA Zhang claimed the accused was “no longer interested in participating in the program.” While he was self-discharged from the program, the accused obtained another case with identical charges of possession.

However, DPD Lance informed the court that the rehabilitation program initially “had funds for housing.” The funding for the program allegedly ended, claims DPD Lance. The accused no longer receives housing from the program, hence that was why the accused had decided to leave.

DPD Lance asked if DDA Zhang would like to dismiss the new case since the accused was without housing from the program, but Zhang said she is “not willing to dismiss the case,” explaining the case should not be dismissed because the accused has “four separate drug offenses pending since he has been placed on felony probation.”

DDA Zhang added the accused is “not interested in treatment anymore.” Judge Clara Levers asked DPD Lance for clarification on the accused’s need for a program to offer housing. DPD Lance stated she does not “know of any other program at this point” that can also provide housing.

DPD Lance tried again, suggesting the case be “sent upstairs.” DPD Lance attests that the accused’s attorney “has worked a lot on this case and is very familiar with his issues.”

Judge Levers scheduled a jury trial for March 3, a trial readiness conference Feb. 26 and an early disposition conference Feb. 14. Judge Levers set bail for the accused at $25,000 for the violation of felony probation and $4,000 for the four separate drug offenses.

Authors Meredith Kelly

Audrey Sawyer Audrey is a senior at UC San Diego majoring in Political Science (Comparative Politics emphasis). After graduation, Audrey plans on attending graduate school and is considering becoming a public defender.

