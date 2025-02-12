COURT WATCH: Woman Fails to Enroll in Court-Required Class – Judge Opines ‘Not A Good Look’

NEWPORT BEACH, CA – The judge here this week here at Orange County Superior Court’s Harbor Justice Center repeatedly questioned a woman about an apparent probation violation, eventually granting an extension.

The accused has been unable to enroll in a three-month rehabilitation class, as required by her court-ordered probation, noted by Judge Gregg L. Prickett, who did eventually grant an extension.

The accused requested an enrollment extension and noted her recent loss of employment, citing it as an extenuating circumstance.

Judge Prickett interjected, asking the accused, “What’s the responsible thing to do?” He added the accused should have reached out for help.

The accused further explained she had not been told which class to enroll in, and when she found it, she encountered a system error. She stated that despite multiple attempts to enroll before the deadline, the court-ordered date had passed.

The accused sought instructions over the phone and at the courthouse, where she described the employees to be “unhelpful” in finding a solution. She attributed the lack of enrollment to system confusion and miscommunication.

Judge Prickett responded, “Are you sure you want to go there?” He added, “When you’re calling them unhelpful, you’re calling me unhelpful.”

In response to the accused‘s explanation of her circumstances, Judge Prickett said, “Is it possible you’re a unique situation? Possibly, but probably not,” adding, the accused’s explanation and lack of enrollment were “not a good look.”

The accused maintained the claim that she was unable to enroll in between losing her job, not knowing the class she was supposed to join, and several miscommunications.

Further, the accused stated she recently acquired a new job, which would eventually stabilize her and make enrollment more accessible.

After the accused pleaded guilty during a probation violation, Judge Prickett revoked and reinstated her probation. He ordered her to enroll in the class within two weeks, also adding a four-hour session.

Additionally, he gave her 30 days to pay an unrelated traffic fine, explaining that she would “have to borrow money for a week or something” if she had not yet been paid by her employer.

